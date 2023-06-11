Boris Johnson’s career has gone through dizzying highs and tumultuous lows

He was the mayor who basked in the glory of hosting the London Olympics in 2012, and the man who led the Tories to a huge election victory on his mission to get Brexit done.

But Boris Johnson’s time as Prime Minister has been marred by his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and a steady stream of ethics allegations. In 2022 he was ousted from power and on June 9 he resigned as lawmaker, jumping before he could be sanctioned for parties breaking the lockdown during the pandemic.

Here is a timeline of events related to Mr. Johnson’s political career:

2001-2008: Acts as a Member of the House of Commons representing the constituency of Henley.

2008-2016: Acts as Mayor of London, overseeing the 2012 London Olympics.

2016: Co-leader of the campaign to withdraw Britain from the European Union, in opposition to then-Prime Minister David Cameron, a fellow Tory. Cameron resigns after voters approved Brexit in a nationwide referendum on June 23, 2016.

2016-2018: Serves as Foreign Secretary under Mr Camerons’ successor, Prime Minister Theresa May. Mr Johnson quits in July 2018 in opposition to Ms Mays’ soft Brexit strategy that would maintain close ties with the EU

June 7, 2019: Theresa May resigns as leader of the Conservative Party over her failure to persuade Parliament to back the Brexit deal she negotiated with the EU The party is divided between those who support Ms May and those who support hardliners, led by Mr Johnson, who are willing to risk a no-deal Brexit to wrest concessions from the EU

July 23, 2019: Mr Johnson is elected leader of the Conservative Party in a vote of party members. He takes office as Prime Minister the following day, inheriting a minority government that relies on the votes of the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland to pass legislation. Mr Johnson insists Britain will leave the EU on October 31, with or without a deal.

August 28, 2019: Mr Johnson announces he will shut down Parliament until mid-October, giving opponents less time to thwart a no-deal Brexit.

September 3, 2019: Twenty-one rebel Conservative Party MPs are backing legislation requiring the government to seek an extension to Brexit talks if it cannot broker a deal with the EU. The measure is adopted and the rebels are expelled from the party.

September 5, 2019: Mr Johnson says he would rather be dead in a ditch than ask the EU for another extension.

September 24, 2019: The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom rules that the suspension of Parliament by the government was unlawful.

October 19, 2019: Mr Johnson asks the EU to delay Brexit again. New deadline set for January 31.

November 6, 2019: Parliament is dissolved and a snap election is due for mid-December as Mr Johnson seeks a mandate for his Brexit strategy.

December 12, 2019: Mr Johnson wins an 80-seat majority in the general election, giving him the support needed to push through Brexit legislation. The victory makes Mr Johnson the most electorally successful Tory leader since Margaret Thatcher.

January 23, 2020: The Brexit agreement becomes law after approval by the British Parliament. The European Parliament approves the agreement six days later.

March 23, 2020: Mr Johnson puts UK in first lockdown due to COVID-19.

April 5, 2020: Mr Johnson hospitalized then transferred to intensive care with COVID-19. He was discharged from hospital on April 12, thanking the nurses who sat with him all night to make sure he was still breathing.

November 3-4, 2021: Mr Johnson’s government is ordering Tory lawmakers to back a change in ethics rules to delay the suspension of Owen Paterson, a Johnson supporter who had been censured for breaking lobbying rules. The measurement passes. A day later, faced with an angry reaction from lawmakers of all parties, Mr Johnson changed course and allowed lawmakers to vote on suspending Mr Paterson. Mr. Paterson resigns.

November 30, 2021: Allegations are surfacing that government officials attended parties at government offices in November and December 2020 in violation of COVID-19 lockdown rules. The scandal grows to reports from more than a dozen parties. Mr Johnson denies the allegations, but opposition leaders are criticizing the government for breaking the law as people across the country have made sacrifices to fight the pandemic.

December 8, 2021: Mr Johnson authorizes an investigation into the scandal, dubbed Partygate. The pressure mounts for a leadership challenge, but fades.

April 9: Mr Johnson meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in kyiv, pledging a new package of military and economic support. Mr Johnson’s unwavering support for Ukraine after the Russian invasion helps bolster Mr Johnson and his supporters, who argue the government should not focus on domestic political wrangling.

April 12: Mr Johnson is fined 50 pounds ($63) for attending one of the lockdown parties. Mr Johnson apologizes but insists he did not know he was breaking the rules.

May 22: Partygate investigation findings released, detailing 16 rallies at Mr Johnson’s home and office and other government offices between May 2020 and April 2021, at a time when millions were unable to see their friends and family.

June 6: Mr Johnson narrowly wins a vote of no confidence, with Tory lawmakers voting 211,148 to back him. The extent of the revolt some 41% voted against him shakes his hold on power.

June 15: Christopher Geidt is stepping down as Mr Johnson’s ethics adviser, accusing the Conservative government of wanting to flout the rules of conduct.

June 24: Mr Johnson’s Tories are losing two former strongholds to opposition parties in a special election.

June 29: Parliament’s Cross-Party Privileges Committee is calling for evidence for an inquiry into whether Mr Johnson misled Parliament over the lockdown parties.

June 30th: Lawmaker Chris Pincher resigns as Tory Deputy Chief Whip amid allegations he assaulted two guests at a private club in London. Prior allegations of sexual misconduct are emerging about Mr. Pincher. Questions are swirling over whether Mr Johnson was aware of the claims when Mr Pincher was given the job.

July the 5th: Mr Johnson apologizes for his handling of the Mr Pincher scandal and says he forgot to be told about the allegations. Two of Mr Johnson’s top cabinet ministers, Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, have left the government.

July 6: Some three dozen junior ministers are resigning from government, attacking Mr Johnson’s leadership.

July 7: Mr Johnson is stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party, but plans to remain Prime Minister during the leadership race.

September 6: Mr Johnson leaves office, replaced by Liz Truss.

October 25: Mr Sunak replaces Ms Truss as Prime Minister after his economic plans to cut taxes caused turmoil in financial markets.

November 2022: Mr. Johnson begins to multiply the speeches that take him around the world, from India to Nigeria, from Singapore to the United States. In the current legislature, he reports earning £2.7 million ($3.4 million) from speaking engagements.

March 3, 2023: A UK parliamentary committee says evidence suggests Mr Johnson repeatedly misled Parliament about his knowledge of the lockdown-breaking parties in his Downing Street office.

March 22: Mr Johnson insists he has never lied to lawmakers about government parties breaking the rules, mounting a strong defense at a hearing that could damage or even end his tumultuous political career .

June 9, 2023: Mr Johnson resigns his parliamentary seat after receiving a report on the plans for the lock.