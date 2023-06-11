Politics
Indo-Turkish relations: the ball is in Erdogan’s court
The re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan as President of Turkey for a record third time comes at a time when the global order as well as the Islamic world is undergoing upheaval, triggered more by circumstances, particularly competing nationalisms – than a awareness among key players of the need for change. The election in Turkey was not really one of the major drivers influencing the emerging world order, but was nevertheless an important event for India and the rest of the world, especially the Islamic world, to take notice.
During his tumultuous second term, Erdogan had begun promoting a rather radical variety of Islam that borders on revivalism as opposed to the predominant Arabic version prevalent in the region. Erdogan has shifted the balance between Islamic conservatism and Kemalist secularism. He began to step on the toes of Arabs and other proponents of merging fundamental Islamic principles in governance when he began projecting himself as the leader of the Islamic world, seeking to rekindle memories of the empire. Ottoman. But Saudi Arabia is in no mood to leave its position of supremacy in the Islamic world.
Read also | The Autocrats Playbook Doesn’t Guarantee Victory
Before that, since 2003 when he became prime minister, Erdogan had begun to gradually build a nationalist narrative, which in practice meant rejecting what he called Western influence and way of life. But the process was slow and not done openly, so as not to damage the European and secular image of the country. A weak and disunited opposition insisted on the fundamentals proposed by modern Turkey’s founder, Kemal Pasha, but could not match Erdogan’s political strategy or statecraft. The 2016 coup attempt against him was a shock and a big and costly lesson for Erdogan. But what doesn’t kill makes you stronger, as in the case of Erdogan.
Turkey, incidentally, was one of the few countries to oppose India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG). Under Erdogan, he has also taken a tough anti-India stance on Kashmir, especially after the repeal of Article 370 in 2019. Although Turkey does not benefit much from siding with Islamabad, she is helping Erdogan commit to one more Islamic state for his project, although Ankara has reservations that Pakistan is ceding too much economic and strategic space to China. Turkey also needs a base in Pakistan to be able to monitor Afghanistan, Iran and Central Asia. India, for its part, has raised concerns over human rights abuses by Turkey in Greece, Cyprus and Armenia, countries with which Turkey has territorial disputes. India has also revoked a $2 billion naval deal with a Turkish defense company, in addition to canceling defense exports to Ankara.
Following these diplomatic counter-moves, Erdogan appears to have softened his stance on Kashmir and merely expressed hope that India and Pakistan would settle the issues bilaterally. Erdogan seems to be aware of the need to change course in Ankara’s relations with India. Turkey, facing an intense economic crisis, also wishes to become a full member of the SCO, of which India currently holds the presidency.
On the sidelines of the SCO summit held in Uzbekistan, at Turkey’s request, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with Erdogan, paving the way for greater interaction between the two foreign ministries . The generous aid under Operation Dost sent by New Delhi during the devastating earthquake in Turkey helped to thaw relations further.
For Indian companies, Turkey offers a convenient gateway to reach Europe and Africa. The EU Customs Union, of which Turkey is a member, makes it easier for EU companies to trade with companies outside the EU, by harmonizing customs duties on goods from those countries. Given the improvement in trade, it would be prudent for the two countries to start negotiations on institutionalizing bilateral trade through a trade agreement.
There is an awareness in both capitals that the two countries will have to work together on the world stage, given their respective strategic locations, cultural affinities and historical backgrounds, despite the sporadic irritants that arise.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/india-turkey-ties-ball-is-in-erdogan-s-court-1226724.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Modi-Shah is doing what Hitler did’, Delhi CM’s scathing attack on Center
- Indo-Turkish relations: the ball is in Erdogan’s court
- Boris Johnson’s career has gone through dizzying highs and tumultuous lows
- US warned Iran against higher enrichment in indirect talks with Oman in May – report
- Search | Culture & Leisure
- Fishers’ Briggs, Carmel’s Griffin & Lewis are each third standing
- First social IPO coming soon | Business
- Twitter refuses to pay for Google Cloud, jeopardizing trust and security services
- Trump left with few defenses for hoarding top secret documents | donald trump
- Jokowi urges Singaporeans to stay at IKN, observer: potentially causing conflict
- EU Breakfast Directive Means UK Jam Makers Face Recipe Changes
- Hollywood vampires hypnotize Istanbul with an unforgettable musical evening