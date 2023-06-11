Indo-Turkish relations: the ball is in Erdogan’s court

The re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan as President of Turkey for a record third time comes at a time when the global order as well as the Islamic world is undergoing upheaval, triggered more by circumstances, particularly competing nationalisms – than a awareness among key players of the need for change. The election in Turkey was not really one of the major drivers influencing the emerging world order, but was nevertheless an important event for India and the rest of the world, especially the Islamic world, to take notice.

During his tumultuous second term, Erdogan had begun promoting a rather radical variety of Islam that borders on revivalism as opposed to the predominant Arabic version prevalent in the region. Erdogan has shifted the balance between Islamic conservatism and Kemalist secularism. He began to step on the toes of Arabs and other proponents of merging fundamental Islamic principles in governance when he began projecting himself as the leader of the Islamic world, seeking to rekindle memories of the empire. Ottoman. But Saudi Arabia is in no mood to leave its position of supremacy in the Islamic world.

Read also | The Autocrats Playbook Doesn’t Guarantee Victory

Before that, since 2003 when he became prime minister, Erdogan had begun to gradually build a nationalist narrative, which in practice meant rejecting what he called Western influence and way of life. But the process was slow and not done openly, so as not to damage the European and secular image of the country. A weak and disunited opposition insisted on the fundamentals proposed by modern Turkey’s founder, Kemal Pasha, but could not match Erdogan’s political strategy or statecraft. The 2016 coup attempt against him was a shock and a big and costly lesson for Erdogan. But what doesn’t kill makes you stronger, as in the case of Erdogan.

Turkey, incidentally, was one of the few countries to oppose India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG). Under Erdogan, he has also taken a tough anti-India stance on Kashmir, especially after the repeal of Article 370 in 2019. Although Turkey does not benefit much from siding with Islamabad, she is helping Erdogan commit to one more Islamic state for his project, although Ankara has reservations that Pakistan is ceding too much economic and strategic space to China. Turkey also needs a base in Pakistan to be able to monitor Afghanistan, Iran and Central Asia. India, for its part, has raised concerns over human rights abuses by Turkey in Greece, Cyprus and Armenia, countries with which Turkey has territorial disputes. India has also revoked a $2 billion naval deal with a Turkish defense company, in addition to canceling defense exports to Ankara.

Following these diplomatic counter-moves, Erdogan appears to have softened his stance on Kashmir and merely expressed hope that India and Pakistan would settle the issues bilaterally. Erdogan seems to be aware of the need to change course in Ankara’s relations with India. Turkey, facing an intense economic crisis, also wishes to become a full member of the SCO, of which India currently holds the presidency.

On the sidelines of the SCO summit held in Uzbekistan, at Turkey’s request, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with Erdogan, paving the way for greater interaction between the two foreign ministries . The generous aid under Operation Dost sent by New Delhi during the devastating earthquake in Turkey helped to thaw relations further.

For Indian companies, Turkey offers a convenient gateway to reach Europe and Africa. The EU Customs Union, of which Turkey is a member, makes it easier for EU companies to trade with companies outside the EU, by harmonizing customs duties on goods from those countries. Given the improvement in trade, it would be prudent for the two countries to start negotiations on institutionalizing bilateral trade through a trade agreement.

There is an awareness in both capitals that the two countries will have to work together on the world stage, given their respective strategic locations, cultural affinities and historical backgrounds, despite the sporadic irritants that arise.