‘Modi-Shah is doing what Hitler did’, Delhi CM’s scathing attack on Center

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday denounced to the Center his order on the control of services in the nation’s capital, saying Delhi is the first to be “attacked” and that similar orders will also be issued for other states.

Addressing the Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘Maha Rally’ in Ramlila Maidan, Kejriwal, who is also the national organizer of the party, claimed the Center’s ordinance was an insult to the people of Delhi.

“The BJP can abuse me and I don’t mind. But I will not tolerate insult from the people of Delhi,” he said.

Braving scorching heat, thousands gathered in Ramlila Maidan to take part in the ‘Maha Rally’ which was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as well as senior PA leaders and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal .

Addressing the rally, Kejriwal accused the BJP-led Center of not believing in the Constitution.

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he doesn’t accept the Supreme Court decision, it’s ‘Hitler shahi’ (dictatorship). This black prescription from Modiji says “I do not accept democracy”. From now on, there will be a tyrannical regime in Delhi. Now the people of Delhi are not supreme but the LG is,” he alleged.

On May 19, the Center had issued the order creating an authority for the transfer and posting of Group A officers to Delhi, which the AAP government had called a deception with the Supreme Court’s verdict on the control of services. The transfer and postings of all Delhi government officers were under the executive control of the Lieutenant Governor prior to the May 11 verdict.0

Following the Ordinance, Kejriwal reached out to non-BJP party leaders to gain their support against the Ordinance so that the Center’s attempt to replace it with a Bill would be defeated when introduced. in Parliament.

“I traveled across the country and met leaders of other political parties. Please don’t think you are alone. You have the support of 140 million people in India,” Delhi’s chief minister said at the rally.

“Delhi is the first city to be attacked. This is Modiji’s first strike. If this order which wrests away the rights of the people of Delhi is not opposed, similar orders will be made for other states such as Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra,” he said. .

Regarding the arrests of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, Kejriwal claimed that their arrest was aimed at stopping the work being done in Delhi. “But we have 100 Sisodias and 100 Jains. They will continue their good work,” he said.

Sisodia, who was then deputy chief minister of Delhi, was arrested in February for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped alcohol policy for 2021-22, while Jain was arrested in May last year in a money laundering case. .

“Modiji was in power as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as Prime Minister for a total of 21 years. Kejriwal has been in power for eight years. Who did the most work for the people? Although he has total power, he hasn’t done the kind of work that I faced with so many obstacles,” Kejriwal said.

He accused the BJP-led government in the Center of wanting to stop the “good work” being done by the Delhi government.

“I build schools and hospitals, Modiji says he won’t let it happen. He stopped free yoga classes in Delhi, free medical tests in the nation’s capital,” Kejriwal claimed, adding that the country was struggling with unemployment and inflation.

The AAP supremo also recalled how Ramlila Maidan played a key role in the country’s politics 12 years ago. “It’s a sacred platform. Twelve years ago, a movement against corruption became a success from this same Ramlila Maidan. Likewise, the movement to save democracy and the Constitution that starts from this stage today will also be successful,” he asserted.

Kejriwal’s counterpart in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann attacked the BJP, calling it the ‘Bharatiya Jugaad Party’ which knows how to topple governments.

In his address, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal insisted on uniting the opposition to fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “They talk about dual-engine governments, but in reality it’s a dual-barrel government with one barrel being CBI and the other ED,” he claimed.