I will never be detained: Trump defiant in his first speech since federal indictment | donald trump





Donald Trump gave his first public address after his federal indictment was announced this week in Columbus, Georgia, on Saturday.

The former president spoke at Republican state conventions in Georgia and North Carolina where he lashed out at the Justice Department, FBI and Biden administration, called his recent indictment a travesty of justice and repeated unsubstantiated conspiracy allegations that Joe Biden had hidden secret documents in Chinatown in Washington DC.

We must stand up to the radical left Democrats, their anarchic partisan prosecutors. Every time I fly over a blue state, I get a subpoena, Trump said at the start of the winding speech that tried to fill his legal troubles with campaign promises.

I put everything on the line and I will never give in. I will never be detained. I will never stop fighting for you, he added.

He then launched a tirade against federal officials, saying: Now the Marxist left is using the same corrupt DoJ again. [justice department] and the same corrupt FBI, and the attorney general and local district attorneys to interfere. They cheat. They are twisted. They are corrupt. These criminals cannot be rewarded. They must be defeated. You must defeat them.

Because in the end, they won’t come after me. They’re coming after you and I’m just standing in their way, he said.

Trump has accused the Biden administration of militarizing the Justice Department, calling the recent indictment ridiculous and baseless and among the most horrific abuses of power in our country’s history.

He went on to add that the only good thing about [the indictment] did he push my poll up.

Trump repeated his baseless attacks on his former opponent Hillary Clinton, whose use of private email the State Department investigated for several years before finding any convincing evidence of deliberate mishandling of classified documents.

He also lambasted Joe Biden over classified documents from his time as vice president and senator that were found in his office in Washington and his home in Delaware.

Nothing happened to Crooked Joe with all he has so many classified documents. It’s a sick nest of people that needs to be cleaned up immediately, Trump said as the crowd in Georgia cheered fervently.

Trump also referred to his former vice president and now presidential challenger Mike Pence, who had also marked documents discovered in his Indiana home.

They looked at Mike Pence. He had classified documents, no problem, Trump said.

While Biden and Pence turned over the marked documents as soon as they were discovered and allowed their lawyers to search their properties, Trump was accused of deliberately concealing boxes of files from his attorney, the FBI and the general public. jury, according to the latest charge.

On the plane to North Carolina after his speech in Georgia, Trump told Politico he would not drop out of the presidential race, even if convicted of the latest charges. I will never leave, he said.

When asked if he would forgive himself if he became president again, he replied: I don’t think I ever have to, I didn’t do anything wrong.

Pence also appeared at the North Carolina event, marking the first venue shared with his former boss since the former vice president announced his own campaign. He condemned the politicization of the Justice Department and urged Attorney General Merrick Garland to stop hiding behind special counsel and come before the American people to explain the basis of the federal investigation into Trump.

In an interview with The Associated Press after his speech, Pence said he had read the indictment but repeatedly declined to share his personal reaction to its contents or to criticize Trump.

The very nature of a grand jury is that no defense is presented, Pence said. That is why I said today that I will urge patience, encourage people to pray for the former president, but also for all those in authority and for the country moving forward .

In North Carolina, Florida Governor and Trump rival Ron DeSantis did not mention Trump by name, but compared his situation to that of Clinton.

Is there a different standard for a Democratic secretary of state than a former Republican president? said DeSantis. I think there has to be a standard of justice in this country… Ultimately, we will end once and for all the militarization of government under my administration.

On Saturday night, Trump said he would support Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson in the race for governor of North Carolina. Trump said he would save his official endorsement for another time, but told Robinson from the stage, you can count on it, Mark. He called Robinson one of the great stars of the party, one of the great stars of politics.

Robinson has earned a reputation as a sharp-voiced social conservative, telling a church in 2021: There’s no reason for anyone anywhere in America to talk to a child about transgender, homosexuality, all that filth.

Two speeches by Trump had been scheduled before the Justice Department indicted him Thursday night on 37 criminal charges relating to his alleged unlawful retention of classified government documents after leaving office in 2021.

The sweeping indictment that was released Friday accuses Trump of mishandling classified documents and obstructing justice, making him the first US president to be indicted by the federal government.

Trump is scheduled to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday and faces jail if convicted.

