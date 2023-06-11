Donald Trump protests against the federal indictment DW 11/06/2023





Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday continued his rants against what he calls a “corrupt” justice system just days before he is due to appear in federal court on charges of endangering US national security by keeping deliberately classified defense information.

The indictment, released on Friday, comes as Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election despite the plethora of charges against him, some of which carry lengthy prison sentences.

Trump held his final speeches at two Republican state conventions in the states of Georgia and then North Carolina.

What did Trump say?

Speaking in Columbus, Georgia, Trump said the indictment against him was politically motivated and aimed at preventing him from seeking a second term.

“That’s why they do it. If I didn’t do it, there would be no witch hunt, there would be no indictment,” he told the crowd. .

He also said the “indictment joke” would actually increase his support within the Republican Party and his chances of winning an election.

“The only good thing is that it bumped up my poll numbers,” he said, though it was unclear which poll numbers he was referring to.

Charges in New York in March for silent payments to a porn star lifted his ranking in primary polls.

Trump says the indictment is a ‘travesty of justice’

During his appearance in Greensboro, North Carolina, he attacked the government of current President Joe Biden.

“You’re dealing with crazy lunatics,” he said.

“The ridiculous and baseless indictment of me by the Biden administration’s Armed Injustice Department will go down as one of the most horrific abuses of power in our country’s history,” Trump said.

“This cruel persecution is a travesty of justice,” he added.

None of Trump’s statements are backed by evidence, and the Justice Department says all of its investigative decisions are made regardless of partisan politics.

Trump also told the Politico newspaper on Saturday that he would continue to run for president even if convicted.

What is Trump accused of?

The indictment released Friday focuses on Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents and includes charges that he willfully preserved and corruptly concealed those documents, conspired to obstruct justice and made false statements.

The 37-count indictment, filed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, claims he put the national security of the United States “in danger” by such actions, classified documents allegedly containing details of the US nuclear program, among other things.

Donald Trump’s indictment unsealed

The charges, unprecedented in American history in that they target a former president, are each punishable by 20 years in prison.

Trump is due to appear in federal court in Miami, Florida on Tuesday a day before his 77th birthday to answer the charges.

The charges are in addition to several allegations of personal, political and business misconduct that he has largely overcome in the past.

tj/lo (AFP, Reuters)

