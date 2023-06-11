Xi Jinping asks his troops to build a “steel wall” to protect his borders

President Xi Jinping has urged Chinese border troops to improve their border defense and control capabilities to build a “great wall of steel” along the country’s borders.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Wednesday during a fact-finding visit to inspect border control and management work as well than border development. Did. Army in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in northern China.

During his visit to the military command of the Inner Mongolia People’s Liberation Army, Xi appreciated the role of Inner Mongolia border troops in ensuring security and stability along the country’s northern border.

Acknowledging China’s progress in border defense work since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, he said the country’s border troops have strengthened their military training and combat readiness, and are working closely with national borders. Protected border security and stability in the regions.

He said the troops have effectively safeguarded China’s sovereignty, security and development interests.

Stressing the importance of border defense to ensure the country’s stability and governance, Xi urged border troops to have a greater sense of mission and responsibility, as well as guard borders on behalf of the country. party and people.

Xi stressed improving policies on political discipline, public discipline, foreign affairs, and ethnic and religious issues, as well as continuing efforts to strengthen cohesion with new party principles and strengthen the spirit of these troops. At the same time, emphasize the importance of ensuring a high degree of integrity and unity between them.