Challenging American politics led to my downfall





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the United States of carrying out a plot in his country that ultimately led to the overthrow of his democratically elected government.

In an exclusive interview with Newsweek published on Saturday, the cricket star-turned-politician who leads Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, accused the West of double standards, saying its disregard for US politics had led to the fall of his government. and his removal last year.

The ex-prime minister said that Americans were not happy with his independent foreign policy and his visit to Russia, and it created a springboard for the country’s political forces to influence Washington and present it as an enemy of the UNITED STATES.

He pointed out that the United States was behind a plot to oust him during regime change and that he had written evidence to prove it. The United States entered it thinking that I was an anti-American.

For some reason, if you disagree with American foreign policy, you become anti-American, he noted.

Khan, who advocates what he describes as his own brand of non-aligned politics in international affairs, is largely confined to his residence in Lahore following his ousting last April following a no-confidence vote in parliament.

He has so far been spared jail time despite several court judges as he faces a slew of charges leveled against him since Shahbaz Sharif succeeded him as Pakistan’s prime minister.

The charges against him range from corruption to terrorism and even murder.

Either way, he has maintained his innocence and accuses the Sharif administration and the country’s influential armed forces of waging a concerted campaign to oust him by crushing his party and ousting the PTI from the upcoming elections scheduled for October.

Khan said former army chief Qamar Javad Bajwa and his successor, General Asim Munir, justify his undemocratic removal by saying he was dangerous.

He claimed that I was dangerous for Pakistan. And they also gave other reasons.

Khan also said his main concern was the future of democracy in Pakistan.

I’m not really worried about my own fate, because that’s secondary. The main thing is the future of Pakistan, which worries me. Because I really fear now that this path that we are on, there is nothing but darkness before us. Because, apart from everything else, our whole democracy is being dismantled.

