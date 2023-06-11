The Observer’s take on Boris Johnson’s resignation: The Conservative Party is complicit in this disaster | Observer Editorial

Boris Johnson resigns as he governs: in a blitz of misinformation, failing miserably to accept responsibility for wrongdoing and lacking even an ounce of integrity. The statement he issued on Friday night announcing he was stepping down from parliament with immediate effect was typically graceless, bitter and misleading. Although he has hinted that he would like to make a political comeback, his retirement from British political life is long overdue.

It’s an incredible political turn of fortune for a former prime minister who less than four years ago won a general election with an 80-seat majority. Three years later, he was forced to resign after being fined by police for breaking lockdown rules he expected everyone to abide by, sometimes at unthinkable personal cost. Now, after seeing a draft verdict from the privileges committee stating whether he intentionally misled Parliament, he has decided to resign as an MP altogether. It implies that this cross-party committee of MPs chaired by respected Labor MP Harriet Harman and made up of a majority of Tory MPs has reached serious conclusions about the charge that Johnson misled MPs when he told them that ‘there had been no social gatherings and no breaches of lockdown rules in Downing Street during his time as Prime Minister. Johnson baselessly accused them of witch-hunting and being a kangaroo court, and claimed he was being kicked out of Parliament by a small group of people. Yet the Privileges Committee inquiry was democratically mandated by MPs; the committee has no power to force Johnson to resign, only to recommend to the House of Commons sanctions that could include a suspension, one of more than 10 days triggering a recall petition that could lead to a by-election. Only the Commons can collectively impose the recommended sanction on Johnson, by way of a vote. Only his voters can overthrow him, through a by-election.

He embraced a hard Brexit no one voted for to build his political base and climb to No 10

Johnson voluntarily resigned rather than face a vote from his peers in the Commons or a possible by-election, implying instead that he knows he lacks the support of MPs and voters. It is his lies that are the bane of British democracy, not the fair process MPs have chosen to put in place. His former adviser Will Waldrons characterizing his refusal to take responsibility for his actions as a Trumpian is justified. Extraordinarily, the same day Johnson resigned in disgrace, his resignation as prime minister track record was released, granting peerages and other honors to his political allies, some of whom also broke lockdown rules. It is fundamentally undemocratic that the granting of a lifetime right to sit and vote in parliament should be offered to any former prime minister, let alone one as discredited as Johnson.

Johnson started from frontline politics, but voters will have to live with the legacy of the worst prime minister in living memory for decades to come. He left three lasting plagues on Britain. The first is Brexit. Johnson supported leaving the EU because it suited his leadership ambitions; he was a key architect of a populist campaign that misled the public that Brexit would restore British sovereignty, make us richer, cut immigration levels and free up valuable resources for public services . After the referendum he opportunistically embraced a hard Brexit no one voted for to build his own political base and climb to number 10. As a result Brexit was achieved but at the expense of significant economic growth , greater regional equality and regulatory agreement between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. It will make us poorer in the long run.

Second, the terrible way his government handled the Covid pandemic. Much is known about the mistakes that have been made: not once perhaps, understandably, given the uncertainty involved, but repeatedly imposing social restrictions too late in a way that has required tighter restrictions much later, at greater economic cost and in a way that cost some people their lives. The independent inquiry will produce official findings in the next few years, but having a blatantly incompetent prime minister in power during a time of intense national crisis will have lasting consequences.

Johnson presided over a decline in integrity and accountability and undermined trust in democratic institutions

The final aspect of his legacy is his debasement of the principles of public life that form the basis of the ethical standards that voters are entitled to expect of those who hold public office. From unlawfully suspending Parliament when he refused to make his bid, to lying to the public that his Brexit deal would involve customs checks in the Irish Sea; to break its own lockdown rules to support intimidate ministers who were independently found to have violated the ministerial code, Johnson presided over a decline in integrity, honesty and accountability in the public service and undermined confidence in democratic institutions.

His departure from the House of Commons should make senior Tories reflect on how and why they backed him to stay at number 10 for so long. effects of Brexit continue to be felt on the economy and as the Covid survey begins to produce tentative conclusions. They would be well deserved: the entire Conservative Party is complicit in Prime Minister Johnson’s disasters.