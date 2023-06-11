Back on the Ramlila pitch, Arvind Kejriwal’s tanasahi, Hitler’s blow to PM Modi | Latest India News





Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party, describing the Center’s order on control of administrative services in the nation’s capital as “Hitlerism and the dictatorship”. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP organizer Arvind Kejriwal addresses the party’s ‘maha rally’ against the Center’s ordinance on control of utilities in the nation’s capital at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi, Sunday (PTI) Kejriwal was speaking at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) mega rally at Delhi’s Ramlila field against the Center’s order. When Prime Minister Modi says he doesn’t accept the Supreme Court’s decision, it’s called Hitlerism. Modi ji’s black orderly says – I don’t believe in democracy, now dictatorship will take place inside Delhi. Now people are not supreme, LG is supreme, Kejriwal said. https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/ramlila-ground-arvind-kejriwals-tanasahi-pm-narendra-modi-centres-ordinance-101686470177204.html AAP organizer, his Punjabi counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Delhi minister Gopal Rai and party MP Sanjay Singh also addressed the rally. Gopal Rai spoke as the party official in Delhi. Notably, prominent lawyer and former Union minister Kapil Sibal also addressed the rally and spoke about the legal and constitutional aspects of the order. Sibal attends the rally at Kejriwal’s invitation. They insulted the people of Delhi, the first to be attacked, similar orders will be made for other states as well, Kejriwal said. They put Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in jail to stop working, we have 100 Sisodias, 100 Jains, Kejriwal added. Prime Minister Modi cannot take care of the country but he wakes up every day and stops ongoing works in Delhi, Delhi CM has claimed. For the first time, such a Prime Minister has come who does not believe in the Supreme Court, Kejriwal asserted. Calling Ramlila land a sacred platform, Kejriwal said 12 years ago, the movement against corruption has been successful from the same place. Today, the movement that starts from this platform to overthrow the dictatorial government, to save democracy and the constitution, this movement will also be successful, he added. Delhi Police carried out a heavy security deployment around the Ramlila Maidan in preparation for the rally. Arvind Kejriwal on national tour to seek support Beginning May 23, Kejriwal embarked on a nationwide tour to solicit support from opposition parties against the ordinance. The AAP national official has so far met with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav. On Wednesday, Kejriwal said if non-BJP parties meet, the Center’s order could be thrown out in Rajya Sabha. He said it will send a strong message that the Modi government will not come to power in 2024. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Have 11 years of experience in print and digital media. Write about politics, defense and global affairs, and keep an eye out for human interest stories. …See the details

