This Donald Trump nutcracker is an odd item to bring to a campaign rally.





Slates homepage editors spend a lot of time looking for photos to put on our site. These searches sometimes yield unexpected results: random, bewildering, fascinating photos that don’t belong on the homepage, but are too good not to share. Every week, share something we found.

What search term was used to find this in Getty?Donald Trump

What were you hoping to find? A photo of the former president looking sullen or brooding, to accompany the news that he had blown his legal defense in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, in which he has since been charged.

What did you find instead? A small wooden nutcracker soldier, with a red nose, a red uniform and a red MAGA hat. The hinged jaw, where you would normally place a nut to crack, is opened wide to reveal a thin scroll of text, like the scrap of paper in a fortune cookie. It reads: You are a BIG supporter! Really great! So amazing, VERY special. Huge heart! Just awesome! Believe me, everyone agrees there has never been someone quite like you! I think the text is intended to be sincere, but the writing is so exaggerated that it borders on sarcasm.

It’s not entirely clear if the Nutcracker is meant to be a substitute for Trump ventriloquizing the hyperbolic speech patterns of past presidents. The wooden figure with his shaggy white hair, black mustache and cherubic rosy cheeks bears little resemblance to Donald Trump’s signature comb and tanned skin. So maybe the nutcracker is meant to represent the BIG supporter referenced in the text? It’s a bit of a mystery.

What’s the actual backstory here? This photo was taken on June 1, during a campaign stop at the Machine Shed (a restaurant chain dedicated to the American farmer) in Urbandale, Iowa. The venue was much smaller than the arenas where Trump likes to hold his rowdy rallies, but what this crowd lacked in size it made up for in passion. Supporters gathered at the Machine Shed, dressed in MAGA hats and American flag-printed apparel, and holding Trump signs. One woman even wore a t-shirt covered in pictures of Trump’s face.

In this milieu, the Trump nutcracker stands alone as both a heartfelt tribute and a puzzling talisman to bring to a gathering. At the risk of stating the obvious, June isn’t the right time to decorate Christmas, so the Nutcracker feels all the more out of place during a summer campaign event.

Let’s say I’m a Trump-Biden voter with a love of the Nutcrackers and $250 to spare. What can I buy? You’re in luck ! If you’re inspired by this unique artifact, you’ll be pleased to hear that there are many other political nutcrackers out there.

For $99, you can purchase a limited-edition President Donald Trump nutcracker, which comes with a free Lets Go Brandon bumper sticker. For $139, you can buy a President Joe Biden nutcracker from the Erzgebirge region of Germany, where the iconic 17th-century toy soldier nutcrackers originated.

If you want something at a lower price, a more ribald (and somewhat sexist) option is the Hillary Clinton Nutcracker, which eschews the traditional German design and instead features stainless steel prongs along the thigh-clad thighs. Clinton pants.

After browsing through these options, a better use of your money might be to wait out winter and buy tickets to a performance of Tchaikovsky’s ballet instead.

Why is this the weird pic of the week? This is a SUPERB picture! Really great! So amazing, VERY special. Huge art! Just awesome! Believe me, everyone agrees that there has never been a photo like this!

