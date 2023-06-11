Imran Khan denounces a plot to assassinate and oust him





Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, has claimed that a plot to impeach him was initiated during his tenure. He alleged that political forces in Pakistan influenced Washington to portray him as an enemy of the United States. Imran Khan, in an interview with Newsweek, accused the West of employing double standards and defended its own policy of non-alignment in international affairs.

Khan said the particular sequence of events in Pakistan began on April 9 the previous year when his government was removed from office. He pointed out that it was particularly remarkable that on April 10, which had never been seen in the country before, a large number of individuals came out to protest in the streets. Imran Khan said people’s reaction surprised him and everyone else involved. . He mentioned that he never expected such a response, as there was no advance planning. He called it an unplanned and impromptu response.

Khan further added that he then interacted with the public through a series of large-scale rallies, which were larger than any rallies seen in Pakistan. Imran Khan pointed out that their efforts led to a triumph in the subsequent by-elections. Imran Khan was forced out of power following a no-confidence vote in April the previous year, after which he faced numerous charges.

Discussing the assassination attempts against him, Imran Khan said: “There were two, by the way. Another assassination attempt was made against me on March 18th. They were all part of this larger scheme, preventing my return. the operation has occurred. They could have easily come and arrested me, the police showing a warrant and taking me to jail. However, while I was at the High Court in Islamabad, a commando operation took place resulting in the destruction of property… Everyone was assaulted including me. I was hit on the head. »

Khan described how he was put in a situation where he felt treated as the most dangerous terrorist in the country, despite being the leader of the largest political party. He mentioned that he was placed inside a jeep. Interestingly, he noted that once inside the jeep, the behavior of those involved suddenly changed to one of politeness and courtesy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestatesman.com/world/imran-khan-exposes-conspiracy-to-assassinate-and-oust-him-1503189241.html

