How will GOP Field respond to Donald Trump’s indictment?





How do you campaign against a political rival for which there is no conceivable precedent? When the Justice Department indicted Donald Trump last week on charges stemming from his handling of classified documents, he not only became the first former president in American history to face federal charges , but also the most confusing frontrunner ever in a presidential primary. . Trump is a candidate for commander-in-chief who now faces 37 counts for refusing to turn over material linked, according to the indictment, to US nuclear programs; the potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack. Trump, who first came to power by attacking his rival, Hillary Clinton, for her storage of sensitive information, is now accused of urging a lawyer to hide or destroy documents and allowing civilians unqualified to see secret files. In one instance, at his New Jersey golf club, the former president reportedly told visitors about a classified attack plan on Iran, and was taped admitting it’s still a secret.

The federal indictment came two months after Trump was indicted in Manhattan on 34 counts related to a silence case. These accusations, which he denied, gave him a boost in the polls. The latest counts, which Trump also denies, could further tighten his grip on the Republican Party or, over time, they could blow up the race. The effect will depend, in part, on the strategic calculations of his opponents.

In Chris Christies’ 2021 book Republican Rescue, the former New Jersey governor charted a bracing way for Republicans to escape Trump’s rule and win back the White House. The infighting must stop. The same goes for wallowing in the past, he writes. We must be the party that embraces the truth even when it hurts. It was an incongruous message from Christie. In 2016, he called Trump a caring, genuine and decent person, and four years later tried to secure his re-election by grooming him for the debates. Christie ultimately balked at overturning the election, but his editor nonetheless promoted him as a key Trump insider and longtime friend.

Last week, when Christie stepped into the burgeoning field of Republican presidential candidates, he demanded to be seen again, as a sharp-edged apostate with unique power to torpedo Trump’s chances. In a kickoff speech in New Hampshire on June 6, he condemned the former president as a lonely, self-absorbed and selfish mirror pig. The market for Christies’ makeover, however, is unclear; he left office in 2018 with a thirteen percent approval rating, and in a recent CNN poll, sixty percent of Republicans said they would not vote for him under any circumstances. So does Christie have the independence and rhetorical skills to change Republican attitudes about Trump’s fitness for office? Another longtime Republican candidate, Asa Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas, has called on Trump to respect office and end his campaign, but Hutchinson is barely registering in the polls. Will the strongest candidates follow?

Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, is hoping, like Christie, that a belated burst of honesty can fortify a wispy level of popularity. Most Republican candidates have avoided talking about the Jan. 6 violence, but Pence, in his campaign kickoff speech last week outside Des Moines, said Americans deserved to know that Trump was demanding that I choose between him and our Constitution. Voters, he added, now face the same choice: and anyone who asks someone else to put them above the Constitution should never be president again.

But Pence also revealed the limits of his principles. Asked at a CNN event the day before Trump was indicted about ongoing investigations, he said no one was above the law, but also, grimacing, urged the Justice Department not to not indict his former boss, on the grounds that it would be divisive and send a terrible message to the whole world. After the news broke, Pence said he was deeply troubled to see this indictment move forward. His situation will be familiar to another candidate Trump sponsored, Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina who served as his ambassador to the United Nations. She calls for a new generation of leadership and touts her perspective as the daughter of Indian immigrants, but has avoided making a hard break with Trump and his staunch supporters. Trump taint is no problem for Ron DeSantis, who made a name for himself primarily as governor of Florida; his problem seems to be more personal. From a soft start, on a glitchy Twitter livestream, he campaigned hard in Iowa, but married into an angry culture and esoteric warfare lexicon, as if his main focus was getting the support from Elon Musk and very online Republicans.

At the start of this month, most polls had Trump far ahead, backed by at least fifty percent of Republicans, more than double the number of DeSantis, who remains his closest competitor. And although the field has grown to twelve candidates, none of the others are voting above single digits. One of the most interesting of these is Tim Scott of South Carolina, the first black Republican from the South to be elected to the Senate since Reconstruction. His earnest, sunny odes to Ronald Reagan and racial progress are popular with Republican donors, which could make him an attractive vice president or surprise No. 1, if Trump gets too self-conscious about his legal responsibilities and DeSantis s ignite. Either way, Scott could cause problems for Democrats in a tight general election.

The indictment in the documents case could be followed by others in Washington, Georgia or elsewhere. It’s tempting to dismiss the field of long shots for their hypocrisies or eccentricities, but US elections are long and changing, and, with Trump engulfed in legal woes, it’s not inconceivable that one of them could meet at the White House. More immediately, their very presence in the race shapes it, as they are there to divide opposition to Trump and improve his prospects. For this reason, the most vital question facing Americans is not who has the confidence to step into the campaign, but who will have the courage to speak out about Trump and, ultimately, who will have the good sense to get out of it.

