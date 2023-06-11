Xiong’an, Xi Jinping’s Brasilia, begins to take shape – 06/10/2023 – World

The idea did not come with Xi Jinping. The relocation of part of the Chinese capital, balancing the metropolitan area dubbed Jing-Jin-Ji (from Beijing, Tianjin and other smaller ones), had been under discussion for decades, says researcher Andrew Stokols. But it was Xi and the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China who determined where and how it would be, in April 2017: Xiong’an, China’s Brasilia, was born.

Six years later, three of the Covid pandemic, in May the leader took a high-speed train to Beijing and half an hour later got off at the city’s station, along with two others from the Standing Committee, center of power in the country, with only seven members. . As with JK’s visits to construction sites in the Brazilian capital, Xi described Xiong’an’s progress as a miracle and reiterated that the party’s decision was “completely right”.

This was to leave no doubt about the commitment of the project, but also because it already had something to show, after the 510 billion yuan (350 billion R$) invested so far in the only city.

In recent years, in addition to the station and the train, necessary to convince the reluctant to leave Beijing for the new city, the international airport of Daxing has been opened, which is 20 minutes away.

And the Rongdong residential area, where the area’s first residents were resettled, is nearing completion. In the days following the visit, state media featured images and reports of the residential compounds and the families’ daily lives. At the end of last year, a novel did more than that, “Bai Yang Dian Shang” (above Baiyangdian Lake, Parano Lake of Xiong’an).

The author, Guan Renshan, talks about a fisherman who must adapt to work for a public company, in the ecological recovery of the lake and in reforestation. Resistant at first, he convinced himself and brought other fishermen, even his father, to embrace his transition to sectors such as tourism. Guan ended up winning the popular literature award.

Although with better planning and quality, Rongdong District, where fishermen and others are resettled, is Xiong’an’s first satellite town. “Many villas had to be demolished to make way for the city and then moved into this new residential area, which is part of Xiong’an, but not the central district,” says American Stokols.

“There is already some inequity, in terms of building this part of Xiong’an cheaply to resettle, being similar to Brasilia, where government officials live in the intended part, but favelas will sprout around She. “

The master plan of Xiong’an, called the Qibu district, which refers more directly to the Brazilian capital. On an east-west axis, divided into five groups or blocks, one of them, the Qidong, being today with the most advanced works. It will concentrate commerce, finance and the headquarters of major state-owned companies, which have once again been told by Xi to prepare to leave Beijing.

On the east side of Qidong, the advanced campuses of four universities in the Chinese capital will be concentrated, along with research centers. Most of these two blocks are expected to be ready by 2025, when white-collar residential occupation in Qibu is expected to increase.

Chinese podcaster Carl Zha avoids the parallel with Brasilia and seeks to talk about Xiong’an in a more concrete way. “What can I say why Xi ordered Xiong’an to be built: Beijing has become too crowded,” he said. “Especially in China, because a socialist economy, the state reigns, and all companies want to have their headquarters in Beijing, to interact with the authorities.”

An engineer from Californian Caltech, now based in Indonesia and dedicated to the influential Silk & Steel (silk and steel) podcast, clearly pro-China, he says the capital cannot maintain the population it has reached. Located in the dry areas of northern China, “on the edge of the Mongolian plateau, even in imperial times, the population depended on grain shipments from the south” and water channels.

Xiong’an, about a hundred kilometers to the south, is in a region of lakes and swamps, hence the choice. “Xi Jinping’s idea is, ‘I’m just going to pull some ministries out of Beijing, and then others will follow.’ Next comes “the integration of the latest sustainable environmental projects”.

Stokols, who served as research director at Peking University’s Center for Ecological Urbanism and is currently working on a doctorate in urban planning at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), confirms that Xiong’ian emerged to decongest Beijing.

“They want to keep it as a symbolic capital, with all its historical, cultural affinities, all the government buildings. And the non-essential goes to Xiong’an, the non-capital functions, like businesses that don’t need to be there .”

But the city project ended up going beyond that, seeking a techno-environmental utopia, as it calls it, and incorporating Xi Jinping’s ideas in that direction.

When he came to power in Beijing ten years ago, there was more pollution in the city and environmental protection became a political issue for the party.

“There is a lot of ambition for Xiong’an,” Stokols says. “It should generate most of its energy from new sources and have a large percentage of automated traffic through 5G. There are many innovations that would make the city very sustainable.”

This is reflected in some of the large structures already completed, such as the supercomputers under a reflecting pool, described as the brain of the city, and the power station under a Chinese garden.

When defining the project, in 2017, the regime itself recalled the successful experiences of development and construction, in a few decades, of the Pudong district, in Shanghai, and the city of Shenzhen, near Hong Kong. Considered a legacy of Deng Xiaoping, they coincided with the rise of some of China’s largest private companies, headquartered in both.

Not the case, so far. Xiong’an is tied to state-owned real estate and construction, for works, and companies expected to be headquartered sooner are also state-owned, such as Sinochem and Huaneng. And major science and technology research centers are set up by telecommunications and other state-owned enterprises. The legacy Xi wants to leave is different from Deng’s.