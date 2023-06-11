Texas Republicans back Donald Trump after federal indictment





Former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign rally draws crowds to Waco on March 25, 2023.

Leïla Saidane/The Texas Tribune

WASHINGTON A 37-count federal indictment, unsealed on Friday, accused former President Donald Trump of lying to federal investigators as part of a scheme to keep classified documents in his possession, but many Texas Republicans continue to support him, dismissing the charges as a partisan ploy.

Today is a very sad day in American history, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said on his podcast Friday. We have never had in over two centuries of our nation’s history a new president who has launched the entire Department of Justice, the entire judiciary in a vendetta to persecute, attack, investigate, indict, attempt to jail the former president who, it should be noted, is also currently the leading candidate on the Republican side to run against the current president.

A Florida federal grand jury indicted Trump on Thursday for his handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida home, as well as his efforts to hide them from federal agents.

Federal agents found treasure troves of documents marked classified, including information regarding the defense and armament capabilities of the United States and foreign countries; US nuclear programs; the potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and possible retaliatory plans in response to a foreign attack, according to the indictment.

But several Texas Republicans were quick to rally to Trump’s defense and echo his claims of a partisan attack.

WITCH HUNT!!! They KNOW they can’t beat Trump at the polls, so Biden has ARMED our entire federal government against him, tweeted U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, who was formerly Trump’s White House physician. It’s a DARK DAY in American history, but will be the last laugh. Trump will be BACK in the White House!!

Merrick Garland’s indictment of @realDonaldTrump is a blatant and shameful political stunt. As president, Trump could declassify anything he wanted, Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Irving, tweeted. Biden had documents all over the East Coast before he was president.

U.S. Representative Chip Roy, who endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential candidacy, also came to Trump’s defense.

The rule of law and the strength of our nation depend on the blind application of justice and the rejection of the politicization of the DOJ. From Mark Houck and Scott Smith to President Trump — even as Biden family corruption has long been overlooked — Congress must act to restore standards, Roy tweeted.

U.S. Representative Michael Cloud, R-Victoria, who sits on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, called the investigation perverse and threatened to fund a new FBI headquarters in the future to stop it forcing taxpayers to finance these harmful actions.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told NBC News he doesn’t want to comment on the case until we know the facts. Cornyn was hesitant to endorse a Republican presidential nominee, but expressed doubts that Trump could win if he secured the nomination.

Trump immediately dismissed the indictment as election interference on his Truth Social platform, an echo of his defense during the search of his home in August. He accused President Joe Biden of leaving the Justice Department to sweep a top Republican nominee in 2024.

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, a former public defender, dismissed the characterization, tweeting that Biden DIDN’T TELL ANYBODY. The secret grand jury of his Florida peers has indicted Trump! What is inadmissible is pushing this propaganda or perhaps defending a repeatedly impeached sex offender.

Other Texas Democrats have insisted that Trump be tried for alleged crimes like any other American. U.S. Representative Al Green, D-Houston, said in a statement that Trump deserved his day in court and that the American people deserved justice.

U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, D-Houston, said “Former President Trump’s indictment reflects the rule of the law at work. It’s important for our country to let the legal process take place in the courts, without interference from politicians.

“No person in the United States, including the president, is above the law,” Fletcher said in a statement.

U.S. Representative Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, said Trump had ample opportunity to hand over the classified documents, adding that no other citizen of our great country would have had so many opportunities to do the right thing.

When I was in charge of impeachment, I argued that Trump instigated an insurrection that gave our foreign enemies unprecedented exposure in the halls of Congress. Again and again, his crimes put our national security at risk, U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, said in a tweet. No one, not even a former president, is above the law.

U.S. Representative Colin Allred, D-Dallas, criticized Cruz for casting the indictment as a partisan ploy as “wrong and Texans deserve better from their senator. Allred is challenging Cruz for his Senate seat in 2024.

The indictment is Trump’s second after a New York grand jury indicted him for his role in the allegedly silent payment of money to porn actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair. He is also the subject of another investigation in Georgia over his efforts to annul the 2020 presidential election.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom that informs and engages Texans about politics and state politics. Learn more at texastribune.org.

