Politics
Iriana Jokowi wholesales local produce at Sukawati Art Market
GIANYAR, NusaBali – First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo purchased several types of local Balinese products at Sukawati Art Market, Sukawati District, Gianyar Regency, before departing from Tampaksiring Presidential Palace for I Gusti Ngurah International Airport Rai, Tuban, Kuta district, Badung, Saturday (10/6).
A trader from Sukawati Art Market named Wayan said the First Lady who came with the wife of Vice President Wury Maruf Amin and members of Indonesia Maju Cabinet Era Solidarity Action Organization (OASE KIM) had bought dozens of pieces of Balinese fabric.
Happy, excited to meet Mrs. Iriana. Mrs. Iriana bought quite a few goods. Buy Balinese fabric, the board is two meters long, buy 24 sheets, Wayan says.
Besides shopping for Balinese fabrics, the First Lady also visited the stand of Made Supatmi, which sells locally produced cardigans.
I bought a cardigan, I gave Rp. 100,000 and Rp. 60,000, but I paid Rp. 200,000.
Pictured: First Lady Iriana hands out notebooks to a number of children around the Sukawati Art Market. -NOVI
Iriana and her entourage arrived around 11:00 a.m. WITA. Before greeting the traders, the First Lady distributed notebooks to a number of children around the market.
Once confirmed, Sukawati Police Chief Kompol Decky Hendra Wijaya said the First Lady’s visit this time was part of a working visit on her second day in Bali after conducting activities at SDN 4 Manukkaya, Tampaksiring, Gianyar, to meet primary school students.
“This time, the First Lady also had time to greet the children at the Sukawati Art Market and give notebooks as a souvenir,” Kompol Decky said.
In terms of security, Sukawati Police Chief accompanied Bali Police Chief, Gianyar Police Chief, Bali Police Karo Ops and Bali Police Director Samapta who were also present for help the Gianyar police to provide security.
Pictured: First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo doing morning exercises at Tampaksiring Palace, Gianyar Regency, Saturday (10/6/2023). – BETWEEN
On her second day in Bali Province last Saturday, First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo began her activities with morning exercises with Vice President Wury Ma’ruf Amin’s wife and members of OASE KIM in the courtyard of Tampaksiring Palace, Gianyar Regency. They did the Gemu Fa Mi Re gymnastic movements under the guidance of the gymnastics instructor.
After the morning exercise, the First Lady went over composting together at the One Country Compost event. Then socialization activities on healthy menus.
During the nutrition education event through cooking tips and demonstrations at the presidential palace in Tampaksiring, the First Lady praised the contribution of posyandu executives in Bali. Indeed, posyandu cadres always contribute to improving the health of children in the country.
“What is certain is that the cadres of the posyandu are always enthusiastic, the women do not have a salary for the activities. She is very enthusiastic about serving the health of children, especially children stunted,” he said.
In addition, he also praised the PKK cadres who were also involved in preparing healthy foods for toddlers, so on the second day of the visit, cooking demonstrations and advice on nutritious foods were given. also took place.
On nutrition counseling, OASE Area 2 Deputy Head KIM Ida Rachmawati Budi Gunadi said that the nutrition education provided to 150 cadres in Posyandu was to provide knowledge on proper child nutrition.
Pictured: First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo composting organic waste in Gianyar, Bali, Saturday (10/6/2023). -BETWEEN
Of course, we provide nutrition education to cadres on good nutrition, correct nutrition, so later it is hoped that it will be passed on to parents in all corners of Indonesia, of course, he said explain.
Ida also hopes that this consultancy activity will have a positive impact on reducing stunting rates in Indonesia.
Of course, we all hope that, as mentioned earlier, the rate of stunting will decrease, he hoped.
The First Lady also conducted an organic waste composting activity at the Presidential Palace in Tampaksiring and invited all participants to do the same.
“As part of World Environment Day 2023, I invite mothers from 38 provinces in Indonesia to compost together,” she said.
In the organic waste composting activity during the One Country Compost event, the First Lady was seen quickly moving material by material with Vice President Wury’s wife Maruf Amin and OASE members KIM .
A number of participating representatives from each province were also involved online, so during the activity Iriana also had interactions, such as with representatives from Riau and Jogjakarta. 7 ant, nvi
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nusabali.com/berita/143614/iriana-jokowi-borong-produk-lokal-di-pasar-seni-sukawati
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Iriana Jokowi wholesales local produce at Sukawati Art Market
- The Scandalous Story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s New Marie Antoinette-Inspired California Mansion – Hartford Courant
- At Pitti and Milan Mens, it’s Gorpcore versus Quiet Luxury
- Air Liquide Reaffirms Support for China’s Carbon Neutral Plan
- Ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan indicted in land fraud case
- Texas Republicans back Donald Trump after federal indictment
- Disney After Hours at Hollywood Studios sells out forever
- NHL fans are only just realizing how the hockey puck got its name
- Stock market news: The Fed meets next week. What can investors expect?
- Google Introduces Long-Awaited Enhanced Google Photos Features
- Floyd Central Theater Arts will perform at the International Thespian Festival | tidings
- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Japan’s Hokkaido Prefecture