Iriana Jokowi wholesales local produce at Sukawati Art Market

GIANYAR, NusaBali – First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo purchased several types of local Balinese products at Sukawati Art Market, Sukawati District, Gianyar Regency, before departing from Tampaksiring Presidential Palace for I Gusti Ngurah International Airport Rai, Tuban, Kuta district, Badung, Saturday (10/6).

A trader from Sukawati Art Market named Wayan said the First Lady who came with the wife of Vice President Wury Maruf Amin and members of Indonesia Maju Cabinet Era Solidarity Action Organization (OASE KIM) had bought dozens of pieces of Balinese fabric.

Happy, excited to meet Mrs. Iriana. Mrs. Iriana bought quite a few goods. Buy Balinese fabric, the board is two meters long, buy 24 sheets, Wayan says.

Besides shopping for Balinese fabrics, the First Lady also visited the stand of Made Supatmi, which sells locally produced cardigans.

I bought a cardigan, I gave Rp. 100,000 and Rp. 60,000, but I paid Rp. 200,000.

Pictured: First Lady Iriana hands out notebooks to a number of children around the Sukawati Art Market. -NOVI

Iriana and her entourage arrived around 11:00 a.m. WITA. Before greeting the traders, the First Lady distributed notebooks to a number of children around the market.

Once confirmed, Sukawati Police Chief Kompol Decky Hendra Wijaya said the First Lady’s visit this time was part of a working visit on her second day in Bali after conducting activities at SDN 4 Manukkaya, Tampaksiring, Gianyar, to meet primary school students.

“This time, the First Lady also had time to greet the children at the Sukawati Art Market and give notebooks as a souvenir,” Kompol Decky said.

In terms of security, Sukawati Police Chief accompanied Bali Police Chief, Gianyar Police Chief, Bali Police Karo Ops and Bali Police Director Samapta who were also present for help the Gianyar police to provide security.

Pictured: First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo doing morning exercises at Tampaksiring Palace, Gianyar Regency, Saturday (10/6/2023). – BETWEEN

On her second day in Bali Province last Saturday, First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo began her activities with morning exercises with Vice President Wury Ma’ruf Amin’s wife and members of OASE KIM in the courtyard of Tampaksiring Palace, Gianyar Regency. They did the Gemu Fa Mi Re gymnastic movements under the guidance of the gymnastics instructor.

After the morning exercise, the First Lady went over composting together at the One Country Compost event. Then socialization activities on healthy menus.

During the nutrition education event through cooking tips and demonstrations at the presidential palace in Tampaksiring, the First Lady praised the contribution of posyandu executives in Bali. Indeed, posyandu cadres always contribute to improving the health of children in the country.

“What is certain is that the cadres of the posyandu are always enthusiastic, the women do not have a salary for the activities. She is very enthusiastic about serving the health of children, especially children stunted,” he said.

In addition, he also praised the PKK cadres who were also involved in preparing healthy foods for toddlers, so on the second day of the visit, cooking demonstrations and advice on nutritious foods were given. also took place.

On nutrition counseling, OASE Area 2 Deputy Head KIM Ida Rachmawati Budi Gunadi said that the nutrition education provided to 150 cadres in Posyandu was to provide knowledge on proper child nutrition.

Pictured: First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo composting organic waste in Gianyar, Bali, Saturday (10/6/2023). -BETWEEN

Of course, we provide nutrition education to cadres on good nutrition, correct nutrition, so later it is hoped that it will be passed on to parents in all corners of Indonesia, of course, he said explain.

Ida also hopes that this consultancy activity will have a positive impact on reducing stunting rates in Indonesia.

Of course, we all hope that, as mentioned earlier, the rate of stunting will decrease, he hoped.

The First Lady also conducted an organic waste composting activity at the Presidential Palace in Tampaksiring and invited all participants to do the same.

“As part of World Environment Day 2023, I invite mothers from 38 provinces in Indonesia to compost together,” she said.

In the organic waste composting activity during the One Country Compost event, the First Lady was seen quickly moving material by material with Vice President Wury’s wife Maruf Amin and OASE members KIM .

A number of participating representatives from each province were also involved online, so during the activity Iriana also had interactions, such as with representatives from Riau and Jogjakarta. 7 ant, nvi