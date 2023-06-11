Boris Johnson pleaded with Rishi Sunak to approve his resignation honors

The source claimed that Mr Sunak and his team had committed a scam … dishonorable sleight of hand by removing Mr Ross and Mr Marks from the list of people destined for the peerage, along with Mr Sharma and Ms Dorries .

But a source insisted that Mr Sunak’s hands were tied by a process and the list approved by Holac [The House of Lords Appointments Commission] is the list you see. He didn’t change it.

Last week the Prime Minister’s press secretary said: As is the convention, the Prime Minister passed the peerage list of former prime ministers to Holac unchanged. Holac then returned its approved list. The Prime Minister then accepted the Holacs-approved list and forwarded it unmodified to the Sovereign for his approval. He had no involvement or contribution in the approved list. It is a fact that it is made public by the Commission if a Prime Minister overrules the Commission’s opinion.

Problems collide

The approved list of commissions is believed to have been sent to No 10 early last week. The process came to fruition just as the privileges committee separately finalized the report it would send to Mr Johnson on Thursday, setting out its findings on whether the former Prime Minister had misled Parliament when he denied any breaches of Covid rules at Downing Street.

At midday on Thursday, when a hard copy of the report was delivered to the London offices of Mr Johnson’s lawyers, growing anger from former prime ministers over the two issues began to collide.

At this point, Mr Johnson was in Egypt to deliver the latest in a series of lucrative speeches, unsure when the committees’ report would be finalised.

The source claimed the report was such a biased story that it caused laughter among members of his legal team.

The findings included the committee was 100 per cent certain Boris had knowingly lied despite having no evidence to rely on for this, the source close to Mr Johnson said. The only thing they rely on is their own judgement… They actually say they can go back in time to a year ago and sit inside his head and find out what he really intended to say when he said those words. [in Parliament].

It’s so ridiculous that they said in the report that even by giving a defense in front of the committee, he put himself in more contempt, which is insane.

Johnson believed he could survive the report

Basically, Mr Johnson began to believe he had been deliberately misled by government figures who allegedly suggested that the sanction being prepared by the Tory-majority Privileges Committee would land in the middle rather than d go up to the 10-day suspension which would automatically trigger a by-election. A government source categorically denied that such assurances had been offered or that ministers had knowledge of the commissions’ findings.

Mr Johnson’s belief that he could survive the Privileges Committee report appears to explain his calm and generally jovial appearance in the House of Commons on Monday, when he asked Michael Gove, the Leveling Secretary, to make urgently advancing Northern Powerhouse Rail, planning for reform, decentralization, secure and affordable energy supply, gigabit broadband and all other leveling measures that will make this the strongest and most prosperous economy in Europe.

Mr Gove praised Mr Johnson’s ambition and vision when it comes to making this country great.

But there was also an implicit warning in Mr Johnson’s appearance. A leading figure in the leveling programme, Mr Johnson remains a formidable campaigner in the red wall seats and he wanted to remind Mr Sunak that it would be safer for the former Prime Minister to stay on his side rather than to risking him turning against No.10 for failing. to deliver on many of the pair’s 2019 campaign promises.

As Mr Johnson prepared his next move, officials began notifying those who would receive honors as part of his resignation honors list – a process suggesting his release was imminent. The MPs he had appointed as peers were not among them, nor were Mr. Marks and Mr. Ross.

It is no coincidence that Mr Johnson’s scathing statement announcing his resignation from the House of Commons came hours after No 10 published the honors list on Friday afternoon.