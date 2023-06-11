Erdogan wins the presidency: Causes, implications and horizons





It is clear that identity politics still carries a lot of weight in Turkey, that the conservative electoral bloc remains the most important and that the majority of this bloc continues to believe in Erdogan and his ability to lead the country.

To meet internal and external challenges, Erdogan and his government need a disciplined approach at home combined with a flexible posture abroad. [AP]

The run-off of the presidential race in Turkey on May 28, 2023 gave President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a second and final term. Despite the country’s economic crisis, the devastating earthquake earlier this year, months of speculation over Erdogan’s imminent loss and the unprecedented alliance backing his rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan won by almost the same percentage votes than in the 2018 poll. Various reasons have been given for the outcome of Kilicdaroglu’s lack of a coherent platform and his failure to develop a convincing electoral strategy, but Erdogan’s victory is attributable to more fundamental factors. It is clear that identity politics still carries a lot of weight in Turkey, that the conservative electoral bloc remains the most important and that the majority of this bloc continues to believe in Erdogan and his ability to lead the country. During his last term, Erdogan faces several domestic challenges. First, there is the economic crisis which has been going on for two years now. For more than a decade, the Turkish government has encouraged the private sector to borrow abroad to support stable economic growth, accumulating short-term loans of over $250 billion. With the departure of investors from the Turkish market, the result was the depreciation of the Turkish lira and soaring inflation. While the political direction of the new government is still uncertain, Erdogan’s appointments so far indicate his determination to form an economic team trusted by the Turkish and international market. Second, a new civil constitution is needed to replace the document drafted under the post-coup regime of 1980, to address the thorny issues of citizenship and nationality, revisit freedoms and rights, and address shortcomings that marred the transition to a presidential system. . But the People’s Alliance, led by the Justice and Development Party (AKP), does not have the necessary parliamentary majority to approve a new constitution. The drafting process will therefore require a national debate and the formation of a broad political consensus. The future of the AKP presents another challenge, especially after its historical leader left the political scene at the end of his current mandate. The party lost some of its share of votes and parliamentary seats in this election. If his legacy is to be preserved, the president and party officials must reconsider the party’s structure, discourse and relationships with different constituencies. On the one hand, the AKP must address the Kurdish question to regain its traditional share of the Kurdish vote. Indeed, a bold solution to the Kurdish question is crucial for the future of Turkey as a whole. Erdogan also faces challenges on the international front. Since 2002, AKP governments have pursued an independent foreign policy, but this trend has increased after the 2016 coup attempt, sometimes creating tensions with the United States and Europe. European support for Greece’s position in the Eastern Mediterranean, Western support for Syrian forces affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, and Turkey’s cooperation with Beijing and Moscow have further strained relations. In the coming period, Ankara will likely try to mend its ties with the West and keep the sticking points as close as possible, but without abandoning Russia and China or compromising national security. Regionally, Turkey is in a better position, having worked to repair fences with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and having taken preliminary steps to resume relations with Syria. Ankara will no doubt strive to ensure that its improved relations with Arab capitals are reflected in critical areas, such as Syria and Libya, but it is clear that Turkey will not withdraw its forces from the north of the Syria until the threat to Turkish national security is defused. To meet these challenges, both internal and external, Erdogan and his government need a disciplined approach at home combined with a flexible posture abroad. Domestically, the AKP or another conservative party can probably retain power for decades if certain conditions are met: first, the current government must successfully respond to the country’s priorities and its economic crisis; second, he must free himself from the pressures of his alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party and relaunch the path of Kurdish peace; and third, he must choose a qualified successor to Erdogan at the right time. Arguably, the presidential system will help maintain a more disciplined domestic policy that avoids a return to the era of fragmentation and instability. On the international front, demands by some that the new government develop a comprehensive foreign relations strategy are overly idealistic, ignoring the reality of Turkey’s standing on the international stage. Despite its resurgence over the past two decades, Turkey remains a middle power. A more pragmatic foreign policy will therefore give it the flexibility to seize opportunities where they exist, take calculated risks and avoid worsening crises. *This is a summary of a guidance note originally written in Arabic, available

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://studies.aljazeera.net/en/policy-briefs/erdogan-wins-presidency-causes-implications-and-horizons The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

