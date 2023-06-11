Connect with us

Politics

Prime Minister Modi is a remarkably humble and incredibly good person: chairman of India-US advocacy group

Prime Minister Modi is a remarkably humble and incredibly good person: chairman of India-US advocacy group

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi is remarkably humble and an incredibly good person, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Chairman John Chambers said on Sunday. He also said that PM Modi is a leader unlike almost any other I have seen in 40 years.”

[PM Modi is a] charismatic leader who is able to set a vision and get people excited, but has the ability to execute it. That’s rare in today’s world. I think he’s a unifying force in this world,” John Chambers said.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ state visit to the United States is a milestone “for bilateral relations and stressed that New Delhi and Washington will be the model” for how two strategic partners can work together. in all sectors.

I think this is a major step for the future. I have always been the biggest bull on India and the future of India and what can be achieved economically through India’s leadership on the world stage,” said John Chambers.

This alliance will have a beneficial effect not only on trade relations between the two nations, but also on employment opportunities in the 28 states and union territories of India, as well as in the 50 American states, he said. declared.

On June 22, Prime Minister Modi will be welcomed as a state guest in Washington DC and will address a joint session of the US Congress on the same day, the first Indian prime minister to receive the honor twice.

He first addressed the joint meeting of the US Congress in June 2016. The US President and First Lady will host Prime Minister Modi at a state dinner on June 22. When you have the two largest democracies that share a common vision of what technology can do for the future of our countries, for the future of living standards, job creation and defence, it is rare for that to come to fruition at some point, which we have now,” he said.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Updated: June 11, 2023, 5:55 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modi-remarkably-humble-amazingly-good-person-india-us-advocacy-group-chairman-11686485925270.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: