Prime Minister Modi is a remarkably humble and incredibly good person: chairman of India-US advocacy group

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is remarkably humble and an incredibly good person, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Chairman John Chambers said on Sunday. He also said that PM Modi is a leader unlike almost any other I have seen in 40 years.”

[PM Modi is a] charismatic leader who is able to set a vision and get people excited, but has the ability to execute it. That’s rare in today’s world. I think he’s a unifying force in this world,” John Chambers said.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ state visit to the United States is a milestone “for bilateral relations and stressed that New Delhi and Washington will be the model” for how two strategic partners can work together. in all sectors.

I think this is a major step for the future. I have always been the biggest bull on India and the future of India and what can be achieved economically through India’s leadership on the world stage,” said John Chambers.

This alliance will have a beneficial effect not only on trade relations between the two nations, but also on employment opportunities in the 28 states and union territories of India, as well as in the 50 American states, he said. declared.

On June 22, Prime Minister Modi will be welcomed as a state guest in Washington DC and will address a joint session of the US Congress on the same day, the first Indian prime minister to receive the honor twice.

He first addressed the joint meeting of the US Congress in June 2016. The US President and First Lady will host Prime Minister Modi at a state dinner on June 22. When you have the two largest democracies that share a common vision of what technology can do for the future of our countries, for the future of living standards, job creation and defence, it is rare for that to come to fruition at some point, which we have now,” he said.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Updated: June 11, 2023, 5:55 PM IST