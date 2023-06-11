Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan indicted in 140th case, says US-led plot is targeting me





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former prime minister Imran Khan has said political parties and people in power in the Asian nation have instigated the United States to turn against him. In a jaw-dropping interview with news outlet Newsweek, Khan accused the United States of exercising a double standard, while defending its own non-aligned policy in international affairs.

Imran Khan was convicted in another case related to the purchase of more than 5,000 kanals (625 acres) of land at ridiculous prices by fraud in the province of Punjab.

The total number of cases against Pakistani leader Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), 70, has now risen to more than 140 after he was ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistan in April last year.

Khan’s cases are primarily related to terrorism, inciting the public to violence, arson, blasphemy, attempted murder, bribery and fraud.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Punjab has registered the new case against Khan.

In his interview with Newsweek, Imran Khan said: So what happened next was unique in Pakistan because on April 9 last year my government was overthrown. And on April 10, which has never happened in this country, hundreds and thousands of people took to the streets to protest.”

When people came out, it was a shock to everyone, including me. By the way, I never expected people because we never expected. It was a spontaneous reaction. And then I went to the public, held a series of rallies, and all of them were massive rallies, bigger than any rallies in Pakistan. And then there were by-elections. So my party swept away.”

Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a plot led by the United States targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia. , China and Afghanistan.

“Well, the people who conspired to overthrow my government, which was the former army chief [Qamar Javad Bajwa]and then he said very clearly [as such]. Because in his own circles, in army circles, they kept asking, “Why did they fire me? So he actually justified that I was dangerous. He claimed that I was dangerous for Pakistan. And they also gave other reasons.”

About the assassination attempts against him, Imran Khan said: There were two, by the way, there was another assassination attempt against me on March 18. They were part of it, no matter what, I can’t go back.

Imran Khan also spoke about the cases against him: “Then this false flag operation, which happened on May 9, they could easily have come and got me, the police could have come and said, ‘Here is your warrant, and we ‘I’m taking you to jail.’ It could have happened, but instead, while I sit in the High Court [of Islamabad], I have this commando operation where they come to break everything… They beat up everyone. I was hit in the head.”

And then they took me away like I was some kind of the biggest terrorist in this country, not someone throwing the biggest party in the country. But the moment I was in the jeep, all of a sudden they were completely polite, very courteous and polite.”

It was illegal, clearly what they did was illegal. They call it a kidnapping. It was not an arrest,” he said.

