The Regent of Gowa received the Satyalacana Wira Karya Medal of Honor from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo

GOWA, UPEKS.co.id– The Regent of Gowa, Adnan Purichta Ichsan, received the Satyalacana Wira Karya Medal of Honor from the President of the Republic of Indonesia. This award is also for all farmers in Gowa Regency.

Adnan admitted that the award he received was not only due to the collaboration that was built between all parties. But in particular, it is the role of farmers, Kotak’s Mainstay Farmers and Fishermen Contact (KTNA) and other farmer groups. So he felt the need to present the award to the farmers of Gowa Regency.

“Thank you to all levels of Gowa Regency government especially TPH office and staff, farmers, KTNA Kotak and everyone involved. So it is thanks to their hard work that we can get this award he said after being presented with the award by Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Indonesia Syahrul Yasin Limpo, at the opening of the 16th National Indonesian Fishermen and Farmers Week (PENAS). Sutan Sjahrir Airfield, Padang, West Sumatra Province, Saturday (10/6/2023).

Satyalacana Wira Karya is a tribute to those who have helped to give their great devotion to the state and the nation of Indonesia so that they can be used as role models for others. The Regent of Gowa also received the award as a gesture of appreciation as he was considered to have contributed to the progress of Indonesian agriculture, especially in Gowa Regency.

Adnan admitted that getting Satyalacana Wirakarya was not an easy thing. The reason is that they have to go through different processes and stages in order to earn one of the highest honors from the President of the Republic of Indonesia.

“We went through a long selection process, we had to pass several assessments. Of course, all of this requires data, concrete innovations and also a commitment from the regional leader as well as all levels of existing farmers for us to achieve this award,” the number one explained to Gowa.

Meanwhile, Head of Food Crops and Horticulture Department of Gowa Regency Fajaruddin said agriculture is one of the major contributors to the economic growth of Gowa Regency. It has even become a priority program for the Regent of Gowa, Adnan Purichta Ichsan along with the Deputy Regent of Gowa, Abd Rauf Malganni.

According to him, this seriousness is reflected in the increase in corn production over the past three years. Coupled with innovation thanks to growth hormones made from natural ingredients.

Not to mention that Gowa Regency is the third largest maize producer in South Sulawesi, and with increased production comes increased income for the farmers themselves. In particular through tests of growth hormones, namely auxin, cytokinins and gibberellins, which have shown significant results.

“The result is that the production increases to two or three ears per plantation, and the production increases from six tons per hectare to 10 tons per hectare,” he explained.

One of the things that influenced this increase, Fajar said, was the use of growth hormone. Where is the true increase from what was originally one ear on a plant to two or three ears per plant.

“Farmers are even starting to develop their own ZPT accompanied by extension workers and have started producing these growth hormones using the plants and organic waste around them,” he explained.

Not only that, the Gowa Regency government also has an integrated agriculture based on maize. The development of this integrated agricultural area is located in two places, namely Manjapai village, Bontonompo district and Pakatto village, Bontomarannu district.

The activities carried out integrate agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors such as the agricultural sector in the form of corn, beans, chillies and several plantation crops. Then in the livestock sector as the help of 1,000 laying ducks. In addition, in the fishing sector, two units of fish ponds with the biofloc system are cultivated for the cultivation of tilapia.

“We hope that through these innovations, we can improve the skills of farmers by increasing the production of maize crop and the incomes of farmers which have a positive impact on people’s well-being,” he said. .

Apart from the Regent of Gowa, the Satyalancana Wira Karya award was also given to a peasant figure namely Sainuddin Nuji, Secretary of the Gowa Regency KTNA who pioneered the JITUT (Integrated Farming Business Irrigation Network) system by researching a system of pumping in non-irrigated areas so that in its area which normally harvests once with an irrigated land area of ​​100 Ha, able to harvest up to two times with an irrigated land area of ​​up to 300 Ha. (Sofyan).