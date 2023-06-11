What is the Espionage Act and what could it mean for Donald Trump?





WASHINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump has become the most high-profile person to ever face criminal charges under the Espionage Act for unlawfully keeping sensitive government records. National Defense.

In total, Trump faces 37 charges, 31 of which relate to classified or top secret documents. He is also charged with obstruction of justice, conspiracy, concealment and false statements.

WHAT IS THE ESPIONAGE ACT?

The Espionage Act is an anti-espionage law enacted by Congress shortly after the start of World War I.

The law criminalizes a wide range of behavior related to the mishandling of sensitive government records related to “national defense,” a term generally referring to military records that, if disclosed, could harm the national security of states. United.

Over the years, the law has been used as a legal tool by the Justice Department to prosecute people ranging from alleged Soviet spies to celebrity whistleblowers like Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, and Edward Snowden, a former intelligence consultant who leaked confidential information. Security Agency records to reveal the existence of a domestic surveillance program.

During the Obama and Trump administrations, some of the most high-profile prosecutions under the Justice Department’s Espionage Act were against government employees who leaked classified information to the press or the Wikileaks website, such as the former Army First Class Intelligence Analyst Chelsea Manning and former Intelligence Contractor. Winner of reality.

Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison, although President Barack Obama later commuted her sentence, while Winner was sentenced to more than five years after admitting to leaking a top-secret report into Russian election interference. Americans to The Intercept media.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has also been charged under the Espionage and Anti-Extradition Act to the United States.

HOW DOES THE ESPIONAGE ACT APPLY TO TRUMP?

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office filed charges against Trump after the FBI searched the Florida compound where he lives in August 2022 and located about 13,000 government documents, about 100 of which were marked secret or top secret – the highest level of classification, reserved for the government’s best-kept secrets. In total, prosecutors say he improperly kept 337 classified files.

Trump has previously denied breaking the law, arguing that he declassified the documents in question and that his broad presidential powers gave him the authority to release or declassify documents.

However, the Espionage Act itself does not explicitly require prosecutors to prove that the documents themselves were classified, and neither Trump nor his attorneys have provided evidence to suggest they ever been declassified.

Prosecutors charged Trump with violating a section of the Espionage Act that applies to someone who has ‘unauthorized possession’ of national defense information – the same crime Winner pleaded guilty to .

This section of the law makes it a crime to deliberately retain information and not return it to the appropriate US government official.

WHAT DO PROSECUTORS HAVE TO PROVE TO THE JURY?

To secure a conviction against Trump, the government will have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that it deliberately withheld the material and did not turn it over to the government.

Prosecutors don’t need to show that Trump knew it was national defense information, but rather that a reasonable person should have known.

Part of the government’s evidence will likely involve exposing any steps it took to get the records back.

This includes a year-long effort by the US National Archives and Records Administration, which has repeatedly contacted Trump through his lawyers to ask him to return the missing documents.

While Trump eventually agreed to send the Archives 15 boxes of material a year after leaving the White House, some of those documents were marked as classified and the boxes did not include all of the documents in his possession.

Even after the Justice Department attempted to retrieve the remaining files with a subpoena, Trump turned over only 38 additional pages marked as classified.

It took a court-approved search warrant before the FBI could recover most of the remaining records.

The government will also present evidence from Trump’s own attorney, who was compelled to testify before a grand jury about his communications with Trump. The indictment alleges that Trump tried to get his own lawyer to lie to the government about the existence of the documents, even going so far as to ask the lawyer to destroy or hide them.

