I want to talk to Pakistani army chief, but he’s not ready, says Imran Khan





Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 6:05 PM IST

Imran Khan again emphasized talks with army chief Asim Muni. (Photo: AFP/AP)

Imran Khan said he does not believe in power deals and politics, and for him politics is only for a cause and a mission

Breaking the rumours, Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said no plan had been offered by PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

A Pakistani court on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of Qureshi, who was arrested following the violent May 9 protests. Qureshi, 66, served as Pakistan’s foreign minister from 2018 to 2022 under the Khans. He was among the top PTI leaders arrested after violent protests following Khan’s May 9 arrest. He has been arrested several times since his first arrest.

Khan, meanwhile, said he does not believe in power deals and politics, and for him, politics is only for a cause and a mission.

Khan again insisted on talks with army chief Asim Munir. I want to talk to the army chief, but he’s not ready to talk. I don’t want talks because of my personal interests, Allah has already given me everything and my nation is with me. I want talks for the nation.”

SCENE PREPARED FOR COURT MARTIAL

Khan said on Friday the stage was set for his court-martial “after the country’s all-powerful military pledged to try the masterminds and planners” of the May 9 violence in military courts.

His remarks came a day after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah accused Khan of planning the nationwide violence that erupted after his arrest in a corruption case on May 9.

Speaking to reporters after appearing in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday in 10 different cases, including two pending petitions and eight new bail petitions, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf, elderly 70, said he knew he would be tried by a military tribunal.

He called a trial of civilians in the military tribunal the end of democracy and justice in Pakistan.

The trial in the military tribunal will be illegal, he said, quoted by the Dawn newspaper.

They knew that more than 150 cases registered against me are groundless and there is no chance that I will be convicted in these bogus cases, therefore they decided to conduct my trial in the military court, Khan said. .

Pakistan’s mighty military pledged on Wednesday to tighten the noose of law around planners and masterminds who have mounted a hateful, politically motivated rebellion against the state. The Khans party found itself in hot waters when protesters allegedly belonging to the party attacked civilian and military properties on May 9 following Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir corruption case.

The trial of those involved in the attacks on military installations in different parts of the country, including the attack on the headquarters in Rawalpindi as well as the Lahores Jinnah house where the corps commander resided, has already started.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif also hinted at Khans trial in military court and it could stem from the decision by federal cabinets that protesters who vandalized military installations on May 9 will be tried under the Security Act. the military and the Official Secrets Act.

With PTI inputs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/world/want-to-talk-to-pakistan-army-chief-but-hes-not-ready-says-imran-khan-exclusive-8052187.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos