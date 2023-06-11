PM Narendra Modi reacts to Japanese diplomats’ food outings in Pune





Lately, we’ve caught up with various foreign dignitaries sharing their foodie shenanigans in India. After the gourmet stories of the United States Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, we have Hiroshi Suzuki, the Japanese Ambassador to India, who shared his culinary pleasures with us. Mr Suzuki shared a video of him and his wife enjoying local Kolhapuri food at various eateries and eateries in Pune. Looks like the couple also had a spice challenge and clearly Ms. Suzuki came out on top. In the now-viral video, the Japanese ambassador’s wife is also seen guiding him on how to assemble a dabeli. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted to this video on Twitter.

Read also : World’s most expensive mango showcased at Siliguri Fest, costs Rs 2.75 Lakh per kg The video opens with the couple enjoying vada pav from a local street vendor. Next, the couple are seen ordering food at a restaurant. While Hiroshi Suzuki opted for less spicy, his wife made it clear that she wanted spicy hotness. In the clip, when the waiter asked her Kolhapuri?, she gave a thumbs up and smiled. In a follow-up clip, the Japanese ambassador to India was teaching how to eat a dabeli from his wife, who was busy assembling the snack. The 22-second video featured a number of photos and videos of Suzuki’s wife enjoying local Pune cuisine. Alongside the clip, Hiroshi Suzuki wrote: My wife beat me #Pune #Kolhapuri and added red chilli emoji. Watch the full video here: Read also : “Bird’s Nest– Internet reacts to Caramel Silk’s viral video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delighted to watch the Ambassador savor the regional delicacies and present them in this manner. He wrote: This is a contest you may not mind losing, Mr. Ambassador. It’s good to see you enjoying India’s culinary diversity and presenting it in such an innovative way. Keep coming videos. Look at: Before Suzuki, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti also shared his gastronomic experiences in India. He posted a video of him and his colleagues enjoying authentic Hyderabadi cuisine prepared by a five-star hotel chef. The diplomat and his associates savored dishes like dakhni chowgra, hyderabadi gosht biryani and khubani ka meetha. Read the full story here.

Read also : Farah Khan and Sajid Khan compare food to actors in a fun quiz

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://food.ndtv.com/news/pm-narendra-modi-reacts-to-japanese-diplomat-relishing-local-food-in-pune-4112173 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos