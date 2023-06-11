Anthony Ginting wins Singapore Open 2023, congratulations Jokowi





Jakarta – Anthony Sinisuka Ginting won Singapore Open 2023. Congratulations from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodopresent for him. At the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday (11/6/2023), Ginting won the Singapore Open final against Andres Antonsen. In two games, Ginting won 21-16 and 21-13. For Ginting, it is a consecutive success at the Singapore Open. Ginting also won the same event last year. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT As before, Jokowi congratulated the badminton winner in one of the BWF Super Series. Jokowi is also aware of the achievements Ginning last year by defeating Kodai Naraoka. “Good news from the Singapore Open 2023 Badminton Championship: Anthony Sinisuka Ginting has won the title after defeating Anders Antonsen of Denmark in two consecutive matches this afternoon,” Jokowi posted on his official Instagram account. “This victory allows Ginting to successfully defend the title he won at the previous Singapore Open. Congratulations to Ginting!” he added. The Asia BWF Super Series will continue next week. The Indonesia Open will be held at Istora Senayan, Jakarta. The Super 1000 tournament will take place from June 13-18, 2023. Can you win again, Ginning? [Gambas:Instagram] Watch the video “Anthony Ginting wins Singapore Open 2023“

