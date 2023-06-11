Reviews | What Donald Trump and Reality Winner have in common





Donald Trump is facing a 37-count indictment in federal court on charges related to his retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The charges include 31 counts of violating the Espionage Act for willfully retaining, without authorization, documents relating to national defense. As a former president without formal security clearance, Mr. Trump no longer had the legal right to see the documents, let alone keep them.

According to the indictment, the articles included top secret documents detailing the military capabilities of foreign countries as well as the military activities and planning of several foreign countries. The documents also described a foreign country’s nuclear capabilities, United States military contingency planning, a foreign country’s military options and potential effects on United States interests, military operations against forces US and information regarding US nuclear weapons. The information concerns at least seven national security agencies, including the Central Intelligence Agency, the Department of Defense and the National Security Agency.

An ordinary person facing these charges would almost certainly strike a plea deal and spend years in prison, but Mr. Trump is far from ordinary. With Mr. Trump now the leading candidate for the Republican nomination, his lawyers will likely try to delay the trial until after the 2024 presidential election. If he becomes the GOP nominee and then wins the presidency, it is likely that the case will be stayed while he serves, as executive branch precedent dictates that a sitting president cannot be criminally prosecuted. Even so, the indictment is a step towards holding him accountable for endangering the national security of the United States. His own Justice Department vigorously enforced the Espionage Act, sending people to jail for far less than the actions outlined in Mr Trump’s indictment.

Reality Winner, an Air Force veteran who was working for a military contractor when, shortly after Mr. Trump became president, she printed out a single classified document, took it home, and l sent to The Intercept news website. The top-secret report said Russian hackers gained access to voter lists during the 2016 election. She was charged by federal prosecutors with a violation of the Espionage Act and, after pleading guilty one count of unauthorized transmission of national defense information, was sentenced to 63 months in prison.

Nghia Pho, who worked for the national security agencies’ hacking unit, was also sent to prison while Mr Trump was president for breaking the Espionage Act. Mr Pho was accused of bringing classified documents to his home in Maryland in order to do extra work at night and on weekends in the hope of improving his performance reviews. This came to light after the information was allegedly stolen by Russian hackers using his computer’s anti-virus software. He pleaded guilty to a single count of willfully withholding national defense information and, like Ms Winner, was sentenced to more than five years in prison.

Then there is Julian Assange, the eccentric founder of WikiLeaks. He was first charged by US federal prosecutors on multiple counts of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion. It was for the unauthorized release of a trove of classified documents he received from Chelsea Manning, an Army intelligence analyst, and posted on his website. A superseding indictment charged Mr. Assange with multiple counts of violating the Espionage Act, including Section 793(e), the same provision under which Mr. Trump was charged. charged. News organizations strongly criticized Assange’s indictment as a First Amendment threat because his actions were in line with common reporting practices, albeit on a much larger scale. He remains in prison in London and faces imminent extradition to the United States for trial.

The case against Mr. Trump is different from most Espionage Act cases in one respect: Most of those charged under the law, including Ms. Winner and Mr. Assange, have not only retained sensitive information, but also passed it on. Mr. Trump’s indictment focuses on his withholding of national security information, not transmitting it, although in the indictment he is charged in two cases with sharing information. classified information with people who are not entitled to it. Mr. Pho has never forwarded classified documents or shown them to anyone, although his decision to take them home left them vulnerable to Russian hackers. Mr. Trump also stored documents in almost comically insecure conditions, such as in a bathroom, but the indictment does not document unauthorized access by foreign adversaries. As a result, the potential harm to US national security is enormous, but the actual damage is less clear.

It’s also unclear why Mr. Trump went to such lengths to keep so many classified documents he knew he wasn’t authorized to have. Did he intend to sell them? Use them for some other personal benefit? Did he just want to keep them to impress his friends and associates by revealing the government’s best-kept secrets? A tape of Mr. Trump bragging about his secret documents is reminiscent of Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman who apparently posted hundreds of top-secret Pentagon documents on social media to impress his fellow players and who will almost certainly spend much of the rest of his life in prison as a result.

Mr. Trump and his defenders argue that the indictment against him is politically motivated. They argue he is being prosecuted for keeping classified government documents, even though President Biden and Vice President Mike Pence were also found to have classified documents in their possession after leaving office. In Mr. Bidens’ case, his personal attorneys came across classified documents from his time as vice president in a locked closet in his office at the Penn Biden Center. After additional searches, other documents were found in his home in Wilmington, Del. Mr. Pence’s personal attorneys found classified documents at his home in Indiana; a search by the FBI revealed additional documents with classification marks.

The main difference between the legal situations of Mr. Biden and Mr. Pence and that of Mr. Trump is not political. Rather, the difference lies in what they did once they discovered the classified documents: Mr. Biden and Mr. Pence immediately informed the federal government, turned over the documents and fully consented to extensive searches by the FBI of their personal offices and residences. They did not deliberately keep documents that they knew they had no legal right to keep, and they certainly did not engage in elaborate schemes to deceive their own lawyers or the government in order to cover up and retain documents. The special counsel working on Mr. Bidens’ case has not yet announced whether he will pursue charges, but the Justice Department has dismissed the case against Mr. Pence, announcing just days before the filing. Trump’s indictment that no criminal charges will be sought.

And Hillary Clinton? Mrs Clinton was the subject of chants at Trump rallies during the 2016 presidential campaign after it was discovered that she had sent and received classified information on a private email server when she was secretary of the ‘State. Unlike Mr. Trump, Mrs. Clinton had a right to see the documents in question; she was in office at the time and was allowed to see the most sensitive classified documents. Rather, the concern was that she made classified information vulnerable by sharing it on an unclassified server, then deleted thousands of emails in what some saw as an attempt to cover it up.

An FBI investigation found that out of 30,000 emails sent to the State Department, 110 emails in 52 email chains contained classified information. Eight of the channels contained information at the top secret level. But only a very small number of emails contained classification marks that would have signaled the presence of classified information. Announcing that no charges would be brought, James Comey, the FBI director at the time, said Mrs Clinton and her colleagues were grossly negligent in handling classified information, but the FBI had found no evidence. clear that it intended to violate laws governing the handling of classified information. Not only does Mr. Trump discuss on tape a classified document he knew he had no legal right to possess, but he also repeatedly attempted to play a board game with classified documents for the keep out of the hands of the government.

Unless Mr. Trump pleads guilty (which seems highly unlikely), it will be up to a jury to determine his guilt. But the picture that emerges from the indictment is of a man who never really took seriously the responsibility he had as president to preserve and defend the national security of the United States. . When he was president, it was reported that he rarely read his daily newspaper, but the indictment reveals that once removed from office, he accumulated some of our country’s most important national secrets, occasionally telling them as if they were sleight of hand.

Those who describe this indictment as Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida did, as the militarization of federal law enforcement, misunderstand the situation that Jack Smith, the special counsel who was appointed to investigate on the case, was confronted. Those who say Mr Trump should have been allowed to get away with endangering the national security of the United States have argued that he does not receive equal treatment under the law. But that is, in fact, what Mr. Trump gets.

Oona A. Hathaway is a professor of law and political science at Yale University and former Special Counsel to the General Counsel for the United States Department of Defense.

The Times is committed to publishing a variety of letters to the editor. We would like to know what you think of this article or one of our articles. Here are a few tips. And here is our email: [email protected].

Follow The New York Times Opinion section on Facebook, Twitter (@NYTopinion) and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/11/opinion/donald-trump-and-reality-winner-espionage-act.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos