‘No chance’ Boris Johnson will be MP again

Boris Johnson does not want to run again as a Tory MP, despite hints of a return in his resignation speech, Grant Shapps said on Sunday.

The energy secretary said there was ‘no chance’ the former prime minister would try to return to the Tory benches, adding he was ‘not in the frame of mind’ for that.

Johnson resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip on Friday, saying he had been the victim of a ‘witch hunt’ by the privileges committee investigating allegations that he repeatedly lied to the Parliament over lockdown breaking parties during the COVID pandemic.

His resignation letter had a confrontational tone, striking a blow at the party’s current leadership under Rishi Sunak, and hinting at a return to politics by saying it was “sad to be leaving parliament at least for now”.

Johnson’s departure has led to a debate within the Conservative Party over whether he should be allowed to run again, with stalwart ally Jacob Rees-Mogg warning there will be a ‘civil war’ if he does. he was stuck.

However, Shapps told the BBC on Sunday with the Laura Kuenssberg show that the question of Johnson’s re-election is “pretty hypothetical”.

“I don’t think he’s in the frame of mind to do that, and the party should go through the usual process they would do with anyone.

“He just quit, there’s no way he’ll come back and say, ‘I’m going to run again. From what I understand, even him said he didn’t want to do this.”

Appearing on Sky News earlier on Sunday, Shapps said the ‘world has moved on’ from Johnson and that ‘he is the one who retired from the current political scene’.

The fallout from Johnson’s departure has opened a debate within the Conservative Party over whether he should even be allowed to run again following the political turmoil caused under his leadership.

Jacob Rees-Mogg warned there would be a “civil war” if Johnson was barred from running again. (Getty Images)

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, former Cabinet Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said Johnson could ‘easily re-enter Parliament at the next election’ and is ‘in pole position to return as Tory leader in the event of a holiday”.

He added: “I would caution Conservative Party leaders very strongly against trying to block Boris if he seeks the party’s nomination for another seat.

“Any attempt to do so would shatter our fragile party unity and plunge the Conservatives into civil war.”

But former Deputy Prime Minister Michael Heseltine said Johnson should not be given another chance from the party, writing in The Observer: ‘To me it is inconceivable that under these circumstances he could stand again. as a Conservative MP.

Referring to the wording of Johnson’s letter, Heseltine said: “The words are designed to make his audience believe whatever they want to believe. There is no anchoring to any discernible truth or sense of integrity.”

Shapps denied reports that a member of Rishi Sunak’s team removed names from Johnson’s resignation honors list months ago. (Getty Images)

Johnson resigned as MP hours after his Prime Minister’s resignation honors list was published, which was filled with a number of friends and allies including Rees-Mogg, Michael Fabricator and Priti patel.

Despite accusations of ‘cronyism’, reports have emerged that some names on Johnson’s list were removed by a member of Rishi Sunak’s team months before it was passed on to the current Prime Minister for a rubber stamp. rubber.

Asked if the information was true, Shapps told Kuenssberg that the House of Lords committee should make it public if the prime minister removed anyone from the list, which has not happened.

Kuenssberg continued to press him, saying: ‘It’s a very specific question, is it true that a member of the Prime Ministers’ team took several names from Boris Johnson’s list of people he wanted to send in the House of Lords a few months ago?”

Shapps said: “My understanding is no, as far as I know it’s not true.”