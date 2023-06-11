Biden admin confirms China has had spy base in Cuba since at least 2019





China has teamed up with a communist ally to spy on the United States just 90 miles south of Florida, White House officials have confirmed. The country has operated a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019 as part of an effort to step up its espionage efforts, a Biden administration official said, noting the issue was “ongoing” and predating Biden’s presidency. The unnamed White House official said the U.S. intelligence community has been aware of China’s spying from Cuba for some time, considering it an “ongoing” matter that does not is “not a new development”. Administrator Biden has worked to stop China’s efforts to expand its espionage operations and believes some progress has been made through diplomacy and other specific actions, the official said. The existence of the Chinese spy base has been confirmed by The Wall Street Journal Thursdaywhich reported that China and Cuba had reached an agreement in principle to build a wiretapping station on the island. It has been reported that China plans to pay billions of dollars to the beleaguered island nation as part of the negotiations.





China reportedly paid Cuba billions of dollars as part of the negotiations. Getty Images





The Biden administration has stepped up efforts to thwart espionage by China, led by President Xi Jinping (pictured). PA Following Thursday’s news, the White House called the report inaccurate. I saw this press report, it’s not accurate, White House National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby said Thursday in an interview with MSNBC. What I can tell you is that we have been concerned since day one of this administration about China’s influence activities around the world; certainly in this hemisphere and in this region, were watching it very, very closely. Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernndez de Cosso also denied the information in a Twitter post on Saturday.





Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to visit China later this month as the two countries tangle over Taiwan and other pressing issues. PA





Administrator Biden has worked to stop China’s efforts to expand its espionage operations and believes some progress has been made through diplomacy and other specific actions, an official said. Getty Images Slanderous speculation continues, obviously promoted by some media to cause harm and alarm without observing minimum communication patterns and without providing data or evidence to support what they broadcast, he wrote. According to the unnamed official, Biden’s national security team was briefed on the spy base and China’s efforts to build its influence and spy capabilities soon after he took office in January 2021. Chinese officials considered locations spanning the Atlantic Ocean, Latin America, the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa and the Indo-Pacific before choosing Cuba. An already existing facility on the island was upgraded for the spy operation in 2019, the official said.





Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cosso also denied the initial report. PA Tensions between the United States and China have been high throughout Bidens’ tenure. US-China relations have been volatile throughout Biden’s tenure. Things got worse after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited democratically-ruled Taiwan. The visit, the first by a sitting House speaker since 1997, prompted China, which claims the island as its territory, to begin conducting military exercises around Taiwan. The relationship became even more strained after the United States shot down a Chinese spy balloon that had crossed the United States earlier this year.





The United States initially denied a report that China had set up a spy center in Cuba. PA Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to visit China next week, after a previous trip was canceled as the balloon flew over the United States. Blinken expects to be in Beijing on June 18 for meetings with senior Chinese officials, according to U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity on Friday. William Burns, Director of the CIA met his counterpart in Beijing last month. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with his Chinese counterpart in Vienna last month and made it clear that the administration wanted to improve high-level communications with Chinese officials. With AP wires

