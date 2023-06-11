Trump’s indictment by Jack Smith is devastating: A reckless criminal finally met his match





The unsealed federal indictment released by the Justice Department on Friday afternoon revealed that the grand jury charges and counts in the United States case. v. Donald J. Trump and Waltine Nautare revolve around “the most sensitive classified documents and national defense information collected and held by the United States government, including information from the agencies that make up the intelligence community of the United States “.

Specifically, after his presidency, Trump kept classified documents from or involving the actions of several members of the intelligence community and other executive branch departments and agencies, including the CIA, NSA, Pentagon, Department of State, Department of Energy and various others. darker entities.

Prior to the release of this federal indictment, many legal commentators wondered if we would see a rudimentary indictment consisting of the most basic or essential elements of the crimes in question or what is called an “indictment speaking” which, in this dangerous and unprecedented legal context, the case exposes as many details as possible of Trump’s alleged crimes related to the mishandling of national security documents, obstruction of justice and misrepresentation to law enforcement.

It turned out that Special Counsel Jack Smith did indeed give us an indictment and a narrative, at least in part, through Donald Trump’s actual words before and after the first Mar- a-Lago just over a year. There is.

In Trump’s own words as the 2016 presidential candidate, here’s what he had to say about the classified information:

August 18, 2016: “In my administration, I will enforce all laws regarding the protection of classified information. No one will be above the law.” September 6, 2016: “We must also fight this battle by collecting intelligence and then protecting our classified secrets. We can’t have someone in the Oval Office who doesn’t understand the meaning of the word “confidential” or “classified”. ‘.” September 7, 2016: “[O]One of the first things we need to do is apply all classification rules and apply all laws relating to the handling of classified information.” September 19, 2016: “We also need the best protection of classified information November 3, 2016: “Military here in North Carolina risked their lives to acquire classified intelligence to protect our country.”

As President, on July 26, 2018, Trump issued the following statement while discussing the revocation of security clearances to some former officials who had criticized him:

As Chief Executive and Commander-in-Chief, I have a unique constitutional responsibility to protect the Nation’s classified information, including by controlling access to it. More broadly, the question of [a former executive branch official’s] The security clearance raises bigger questions about the practice of former public servants who maintain access to our nation’s most sensitive secrets long after their term in government ends. Such access is particularly inappropriate when former officials have moved into highly partisan positions and seek to use real or perceived access to sensitive information to validate their political attacks. Any access granted to our nation’s secrets should serve national, not personal, interests.

Finally, Smith’s indictment cites an exchange between Trump and a staff member, heard laughing during a taped interview at Trump’s golf resort in New Jersey on July 21, 2021. He was talking to a writer and to an editor regarding a book project and mentioned a ‘senior military official’ widely believed to be General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who advised Trump against launching a military attack on a foreign country designated as “Country A” (widely assumed to be Iran).

Saluting the writer, editor and his two staff members, Trump said: “Look what I found, it was [the Senior Military Official’s] plan of attack.” Later in the interview, Trump said, “Well with [the Senior Military Official] uh, let me see that, I’ll show you an example. He said I wanted to attack[Country A]. Isn’t it amazing? I have a big stack of papers; this thing just happened. Look. It was him. They introduced me to this. It was him. It was the Ministry of Defense and him.”

The indictment also demonstrates Trump’s frivolous, cavalier, indifferent and reckless approach, not only to the rule of law and global stability, but to anything that remotely reflects the presidential oath and his mandate to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States”. states.”

Trump is “locked in”, so to speak, by his own loudmouth, who has provided numerous examples that demonstrate his thorough knowledge of the law, his understanding of what he could and could not do, and his clear intent not to only to defy demands for the surrender of national security documents that he had kept for his own purposes, but also to make false statements to the FBI and to order his collaborators to help him conceal numerous boxes of documents.

Trump’s pattern of misrepresentation, as well as the conviction of lawyers, accountants and other fixers to do his bidding, is also evident here. But two of his lawyers resigned 14 hours after the indictment, evidently reluctant to commit crimes in his name.

Trump’s misrepresentations, as well as his historical tendency to hire lawyers, accountants, commissioners, lawmakers, fixers, etc., are also evident here. Two of his lawyers, clearly reluctant to commit crimes on Trump’s behalf, resigned from his defense team about 14 hours after the indictment was announced. In a hugely damaging turn of events for Trump, Special Counsel Smith successfully drilled the attorney-client between Trump and his former lawyer Evan Corcoran, apparently also unwilling to risk jail time for the boss.

In fact, here are the only things you really need to know about this court case. First, between January 2021 and August 2022, Trump stored at least 300 classified documents in boxes scattered around Mar-a-Lago, including a ballroom, bathroom and shower, office space, his bedroom and a closet. During this period the club hosted events for tens of thousands of members and guests and was not, by any stretch of the imagination, “an authorized place for the storage, possession, examination , posting or discussion of classified documents”.

How serious were these documents? Smith’s indictment reports that they “included information regarding the defense and weapons capabilities of the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and of their allies to a military attack; and possible retaliatory plans in response to a foreign attack.”

So we’re not just talking about the national security of the United States, but the security of the world. Trump was not just trying to keep random letters, notes, maps, photographs or memorabilia, but rather classified documents as sensitive as possible. During his four years in office, Trump has evidently collected and kept such sensitive documents on a regular basis.

We could speculate on his motives, though they are unrelated to his alleged crimes and unnecessary to secure a conviction. They could include, for example, degrees of narcissism, pathology and revenge, as well as the possibility of using the documents for political purposes or financial gain in the future.

By introducing the charges and the counts, Smith begins his story. On March 30, 2022, the FBI opened a criminal investigation into the unlawful retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, and a federal grand jury began its work the following month. When the grand jury issued a subpoena requiring Trump to turn over all documents bearing classification marks, he actively attempted to obstruct both the FBI and the grand jury and to conceal his continued retention of those documents. His actions included:

suggesting that his attorney falsely told the FBI and the grand jury that Trump did not have the documents requested by the grand jury subpoena. ordering Walt Nauta, his co-defendant, to move boxes of documents to conceal them from Trump’s attorney, the FBI and the grand jury; suggesting that his attorney hide or destroy documents requested by the grand jury subpoena; only providing the FBI and the grand jury with some of the documents required by the subpoena, while claiming that he was cooperating fully; and falsely claiming that all documents requested by the grand jury subpoena had been produced, knowing full well that was not true.

A public coterie of Trump-Republican apologists, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, have been busy touring the cars around of Trump and to enlighten the public.

Does anyone really believe Ron DeSantis is “genuinely upset” about Trump’s indictment? Or that Kevin McCarthy is “inwardly not happy to see Trump meet justice?”

Hawley told Fox News host Laura Ingraham, “It’s about whether the Constitution is still real in this country. It’s about whether an American can expect due process of law. ” Marshall wondered if this was part of a concerted effort by the DOJ and FBI to bring down the former president. “Every American should be alarmed by [this] indictment,” he tweeted, adding, “Unfortunately, yet again Lady Justice has removed her blindfold.”

As David Frum asks, does anyone really believe that “DeSantis so far in the polls behind former President Donald Trump is really upset about his rival’s indictment?” Or that “McCarthy so disgusted with Trump in private isn’t inwardly glad to see Trump meet justice?” Frum observes that their expressions of concern are “as sincere as grief at a Mafia funeral”.

Meanwhile, Fox News presented an incomprehensibly distorted version of the case, with a graphic advertising “Banana Republic” and images of President Biden flanked by Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Sean Hannity claimed that “despite a mountain of evidence of public corruption, the FBI, the DOJ, they protected and continue to protect the Biden family, just like Hillary Clinton was protected in 2016 and before that the Clinton Foundation was protected “, but that now the DOJ “was apparently moving at lightning speed to prosecute Donald Trump. Why? On certain documents stored in a secure room to which the FBI had access months earlier in Mar-a-Lago. “

One could politely describe these half-baked lies as a weak attempt at hijacking and misdirection. If they specify anything, it’s that Donald Trump has no defense.

