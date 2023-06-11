Political safari in North Sumatra, Ganjar socialized as Jokowi’s successor





KOMPAS/NIKSON SINAGA Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo greets his supporters during a political safari at the North Sumatra Multipurpose Building in Medan on Sunday (11/6/2023). The Central Java governor has said he will continue Joko Widodo’s government agenda. MEDAN, KOMPAS Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo is on a political safari in Medan, North Sumatra. In his policy speech, Ganjar called on party officials to socialize as the successor to President Joko Widodo’s government program. Pak Jokowi is a very extraordinary figure. And several times from the beginning, even before the recommendation (as a presidential candidate) of Mrs. Megawati Soekarnoputri, I had the impression that Pak Jokowi was giving me a sign of support. I will never forget his services, Ganjar said in his policy speech at North Sumatra Multipurpose Building, Medan on Sunday (11/6/2023).

Ganjar has been greeted by his supporters since arriving at Kualanamu Airport’s Deli Serdang on Sunday morning. Together with his supporters, he visited the office of the North Sumatra PDI-P Regional Leadership Council at Jalan Letjen Jamin Ginting, Medan. Ganjar then inaugurated the winning house Ganjar Pranowo on Jalan Sei Serayu. He then attended the political safari summit at the North Sumatra Multipurpose Building. Thousands of PDI-P cadres, groups of Volunteers to Win Ganjar and other supporting political parties filled the building. The political safari was attended by, among others, Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna H Laoly, DPR member Djarot Saiful Hidayat, North Sumatra DPRD chairman Baskami Ginting and senior politician of PDI-P Panda Nababan. Also watch: Fighting for President Jokowi’s support in the 2024 presidential election KOMPAS/NIKSON SINAGA Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo greets his supporters during a political safari at the North Sumatra Multipurpose Building in Medan on Sunday (11/6/2023). The Central Java governor has said he will continue Joko Widodo’s government agenda. A number of regional PDI-P leaders also accompanied Ganjar, namely Mayor of Medan Bobby A Nasution, Batubara Regent Zahir, Toba Regent Poltak Sitorus and North Tapanuli Regent Nikson Nababan. I have visited 14 points since (declared IDP-P) on April 21. “It’s the biggest and most festive place I’ve been to, especially in North Sumatra,” Ganjar said. And several times from the beginning, even before the recommendation (as a presidential candidate) of Mrs. Megawati Soekarnoputri, I had the impression that Pak Jokowi was giving me a sign of support. Ganjar asked the PDI-P officials and the parties that have declared their support, namely PPP, Hanura and Perindo, to socialize as the successor to President Jokowi’s government. He asked the party officials at the branch level to go house to house for this sensitization. Especially in 2014 and 2019, Jokowi won in North Sumatra. North Sumatra has emerged as an important victory base as it is the province with the largest number of voters outside of Java at 9.7 million in 2019. Notes CompassIn the 2014 presidential election, Jokowi-Jusuf Kalla won 55.24% of the vote. Meanwhile, Prabowo Subianto-Hatta Rajasa won 44.76% of the vote. Jokowi, who partnered with Maruf Amin in 2019, won again with 52.32% of the vote. The pair narrowly won over Prabowo-Sandiaga Uno who got 47.68%. History was resurrected through the passionate enthusiasm that Pak Jokowi won in North Sumatra. It was extraordinary pride, said Ganjar. During the inauguration of the Victory House, Ganjar also requested that the group of volunteers synergize with the support structure of the political party. He also asked volunteers to campaign for positive issues and not carry out provocations, especially those related to ethnicity, religion, race and intergroup (SARA). KOMPAS/NIKSON SINAGA Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo (fourth from left) speaks with Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna H Laoly (third from left) during a Political Safari at North Sumatra Multi-Purpose Building, Medan, Sunday (2023-11-06). Djarot, who gave a political speech representing the PDI-P DPP, said Ganjar was not widely known at the village level. While traveling in the northern regions of Sumatra, Djarot also found that there were not many images of Ganjar’s socialization that were scattered around. For this reason, he asked the leaders of the PDI-P and the members of the DPRD to carry out house-to-house socialization. He also demanded that Ganjar be socialized as President Jokowi’s successor. Mr. Ganjar was able to continue the kindness and legacy left by Mr. Jokowi so that Indonesia will jump even faster as a developed country in the next five years, Djarot said. PDI-P DPD Chairman for North Sumatra, Rapidin Simbolon, said PDI-P officials from DPD level to sub-branches would act to socialize Ganjar as presidential candidate to succeed Jokowi . See also: Political Safari in Medan, Ganjar Asks Volunteers to Map Force Ahead of 2024 Presidential Election

