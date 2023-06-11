Foreign banks excluded from IPOs in China

The involvement of foreign banks in initial public offerings in mainland China has fallen to its lowest level in more than a decade, a sign of the difficulties they face in keeping a foothold in the country’s closed financial system.

So far this year, foreign banks have only participated in $297 million of new listings, or 1.2% of the total. The proportion is lower than in any full year since Dealogic began collecting the data in 2009, when banks were involved in about half of total listings by value. Last year’s 3.1% was the third worst year on record.

Not a single U.S. bank has been involved in the 109 IPOs on China’s vast stock market in 2023, where a total of $26 billion has been raised so far in deals that frequently attract demand. massive domestic investors. Only Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank acted as bookrunners this year.

As foreign banks’ operations are overshadowed by mainland competitors, the data reflects their struggle to maintain a meaningful presence in a rapidly changing but isolated market with differing regulatory and due diligence requirements. Severe Covid-19 restrictions over the past three years have limited access to the country, adding to the distance between mainland subsidiaries and their overseas headquarters.

In 2019, foreign banks were involved in around a fifth of all funds raised in Shanghai and Shenzhen, which are home to two of the country’s largest stock exchanges, but that proportion has fallen every year since.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.



I am surprised that there is [billions of dollars worth] issues for IPOs in Shanghai every week, and the banks underwriting them are almost exclusively domestic, said a senior executive at a global bank in Asia, who did not wish to be named.

THE [global] banks have onshore businesses, but we seem to be involved in [few] domestic transactions. Something has to happen, the big banks either have to be involved in these A-shares [mainland Chinese listing] offers, or we would have to leave the company and stop having resources allocated to it.

The weakness also comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the United States and China that have chilled foreign businesses on the continent and led to complaints of communications blackouts.

This is the environment Xi Jinping has created, said Fraser Howie, an independent analyst and China finance expert who pointed to a post-Covid and Cold War world.

It’s not that the rules say [no foreign banks] or that there is a real risk there. It might be easier for an issuer not to have a foreign bank and only deal with Chinese bookrunners.

Foreign banks need several licenses to operate in different sectors in China. Many of those with securities businesses struggled to turn a profit last year, according to an analysis of their data by the Financial Times.

Recommended

Another factor is the concern about due diligence on the part of foreign institutions. Several global bank executives said they were often hesitant to work on Chinese listings because it was difficult to perform the level of due diligence required by their internal processes.

“I operate on the basis of what we would have to do if it were an American offer, and that is my standard,” said a senior executive at a global bank, bank’s Asian arm. investment, who wished to remain anonymous. I need a list of your top 50 clients and want to make independent due diligence calls to them. [In China] I’m not sure they’re going to go through the same independent due diligence that a western bank would.

In addition, Chinese listings tend to rely less on institutional investors and more on retail investors than those in the United States, meaning that traditional global bank models are ill-suited to the continental market, he said. the banker.

Many are retail, so you really need a retail brokerage platform to sell these deals, he said. The business model that western banks run, where you sell [shares] to the same hundred investors every time, it doesn’t work.