Grant Shapps defends Commons Privileges Committee over Boris Johnson allegations





Opposing camps within Britain’s ruling Conservative Party exchanged blows on Sunday as the fallout from former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s unexpected resignation from parliament continued. Grant Shapps, a senior cabinet minister, defended the Tory-dominated committee of MPs set to condemn Johnson’s behavior this week, insisting they should be allowed to continue their work. Johnson, who resigned as MP on Friday night, fueling a fresh bout of Tory infighting, claimed the cross-party privileges committee was a kangaroo court. He had recently learned he would accuse her in a report due this week of deliberately misleading the House of Commons when he said he was unaware of Downing Street parties during the shutdowns. Covid-19. The committee, which will hold a final meeting on Monday, was expected to recommend Johnson’s suspension from parliament for more than 10 days, potentially triggering a by-election in his former seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Shapps, the energy secretary, dismissed the idea that the committee was biased or that Johnson had been ousted by the establishment, noting that the seven-person committee had a conservative majority. Grant Shapps with the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday. He told Sky News the world had moved on from the Johnson era Jeff Overs/BBC/PA

The minister said the world was out of the Johnson era and downplayed the idea of ​​a Johnson return, recounting Sky News: I’m sure he has a lot of other things he wants to do. Johnson said in his statement on Friday that he was resigning for now, raising the possibility that he could take a different seat in the next general election. The Allies sought to bolster that possibility on Sunday. Jacob Rees-Mogg, a former cabinet minister, said Johnson would be in pole position to return as Tory leader if there was a future vacancy. I would very strongly caution the Conservative Party leadership against attempting to block Boris if he seeks the party’s nomination for another seat, said Rees-Mogg, who was knighted by Johnson in his resignation honors on Friday . The master of the unexpected may have yet another scene to play. Rees-Mogg said he expected Sunak to lead his party in next year’s general election. I’m looking at an unspecified date in the future when Rishis’ hair has turned gray and he decides to retire and Boris returns to his charger to save the nation. Boris Johnson is the ally of Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries. The latter followed the former prime minister and left the House of Commons Toby Melville/Reuters Sunak faces three tough by-elections in the coming weeks after two of Johnson’s allies, Nigel Adams and Nadine Dorries, followed his lead and declared they were quitting the Commons. A conservative insider said trouble will arise if we don’t do well, describing the by-elections as the first big test of Sunak leadership. The atmosphere at the party was already not great and it will destabilize people, added the person. The Conservatives have lost several seats with huge majorities over the past two years in Tiverton and Honiton, North Shropshire, and Chesham and Amersham. The counter-coup is now well underway, said David Bannerman, a former Conservative MEP. Sunak is on probation. Expect more by-elections. But as of midday Sunday, there were few signs that more MPs would quit in support of Johnson. A Tory MP said: Boris and Nadine are selfish and they lost. All this out of spite. A second said it looked like the agony of Boriss’ support in parliament.

