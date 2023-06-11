Politics
The new Turkish FM has played a big role in cooperation with Israel
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed a new foreign minister last week, following his re-election in May. Hakan Fidan, the former head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), became the first head of Turkey’s diplomacy, after training in intelligence and defence.
As such, Fidan played a key role in Ankara-Jerusalem relations for many years and “had ties to Israeli intelligence leaders even in times of tension between the countries”, said Nimrod Goren, chairman of Mitvim – the Israel Institute for Regional Foreign Affairs. Strategies.
Beyond that, Fidan “has led initiatives to improve relations between Israel and Turkey” in recent years, Goren said. “He has been involved in security strategy since Erdogan took office. He has dealt with all central issues of Turkey’s relations in the region. He has the confidence of the president, great experience and knowledge.
The chairman of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, Rabbi Marc Schneier, a confidant of President Isaac Herzog who played a role in the recent Turkish-Israeli rapprochement, said that “Fidan has been directly involved in discussions with the services Israeli intelligence on several issues, including Israeli concerns about Hamas. operations in Türkiye. He is very aware and very sensitive to Israeli concerns about terrorist groups in the region.
“Erdogan really wants to build a relationship with Israel,” Schneier concluded. In this way, Fidan is “in a place where he can be useful”.
Turkey’s new foreign minister and what he means to Israel
Dr. Mark Meirowitz, a professor at SUNY Maritime, said that “Fidan’s access to and close relationship with President Erdogan will be vitally important in promoting diplomacy and hopefully significantly improving relations between Turkey and Israel in the future…[Fidan] has the background and experience that will significantly improve this bilateral relationship.
When Fidan became head of MIT in 2010, then-Defense Minister Ehud Barak expressed concern that Fidan’s close ties to Iran would mean he would leak sensitive information about Israel to Tehran. Turkey summoned Israel’s ambassador to Ankara to complain about the remark.
Goren pointed out that such statements went unheard in the years that followed. Fidan “has gained trust” in Israel, Goren said. “There are doubts about everyone linked to Erdogan, but intelligence sharing has proven itself and worked well, as Turkey has chosen to strengthen its relationship with Israel,” he said.
When it comes to his dealings with Hamas, Iran and other proxies in the region, “Erdogan is consistent,” Schneier said. “He’s not apologizing for the relationships he has. Therefore, he says Israel should reach out to see how they can help and be an intermediary to try to educate the other side.
With regard to Israeli-Turkish relations, Meirowitz said, “back channel activities are and will continue to be essential, but what will really matter is improving relations between Turkey and Israel towards the outside in front of the whole world.
“Turkey’s new foreign minister should focus on adding value to the important bilateral relationship between Turkey and Israel,” Meirowitz said, adding that “a better Turkish-Israeli relationship will help Turkey improve its relations with the United States”.
Advances in this direction in recent years have been Herzog’s meeting with Erdogan in Ankara in March 2022 and Israeli humanitarian efforts in Turkey after the February earthquake of this year. Moving forward, Meirowitz recommended that Foreign Minister Eli Cohen discuss cooperation with Fidan in the fight against terrorism, the danger of a nuclear Iran and energy cooperation to reduce tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, and more.
Perhaps more importantly, Meirowitz suggested that Jerusalem and Ankara put mechanisms in place so that there is no diplomatic crisis every time there is a disagreement.
Fidan also played a pivotal role in mending Turkey’s relations with the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, Goren said, which also serves Israel’s interests.
According to pro-Erdogans Daily SabahFidan’s appointment is a continuation of a restructuring of Turkey’s various security branches, which included bolstering MIT’s foreign intelligence operations and transforming it into an important player in foreign policy.
Goren called it “securing diplomacy, which also happens at home in Israel.” For example, the former IDF chief of staff, Gabi Ashkenazi, was foreign minister. Meirowitz pointed out that former CIA Director Mike Pompeo became US Secretary of State.
