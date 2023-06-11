Prime Minister Modi tells bureaucrats to work to increase people’s trust in government system





Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged officials across the country to work towards realizing the aspirations of the common man, to further increase people’s confidence in the government system. Inaugurating the first-ever National Training Conclave for Central and State Government Officials in Delhi, the Prime Minister said that just as the institution of the military has built itself impeccable credibility in the eyes of the public, it is the responsibility of all government officials. to further increase people’s confidence in the government system. Citing examples from his long previous political and administrative experience as Gujarat CM and now 9 years as Prime Minister, he stressed the importance of aspects such as service orientation of government work, l appropriation of the realization of the aspirations of the common man, the need to break the hierarchy, the importance of Jan Bhagidari and the zeal to improve and innovate the system. Prime Minister Modi stressed that the training modules should be oriented and developed in such a way that these aspects are instilled in government officials. The prime minister also said the training should also inculcate a whole-of-government approach, adding that every effort should be made to develop the potential of civil servants. He pointed out that the old approach that posting to training institutions was seen as a punitive posting is changing. Training institutes are one of the most important places as they train personnel who have worked in government for many decades, he observed. The Prime Minister also referred to vertical and horizontal silos and chains of hierarchy, urging officials to overcome them to seek out those with experience, regardless of hierarchy. The Prime Minister stressed that the training should inculcate the importance of Jan Bhagidari in every government official. Explaining this to the audience, he attributed the success of Swachh Bharat Mission, Aspirational Districts Programme, Amrit Sarovar and India’s substantial share in digital payments globally to Jan Bhagidari. The Prime Minister further stated that training is for all levels and for everyone, and in this sense, the iGOT Karmayogi platform has established a level playing field as it provides training opportunities for everyone. He said iGOT Karmayogi’s registration surpassing the 10,000,000 user mark shows that members of the system are eager to learn. The Karmayogi mission seeks to improve the orientation, mindset and approach of government personnel so that they feel satisfied and happy, and as a by-product of this improvement, the governance system improves by organic way, he added. Prime Minister Modi also advised the conclave participants to come up with actionable contributions that would help improve the training infrastructure in the country. He also suggested creating an institutional mechanism to organize the Conclave at regular intervals.

