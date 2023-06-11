Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan accused of land scam, total cases now exceed 140





Imran Khan’s cases mainly concern terrorism, public incitement to violence, arson, blasphemy.

Lahore:

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Sunday in another case linked to the purchase of more than 5,000 kanals (625 acres) of land at ridiculous prices by fraud in the province of Punjab.

The total number of cases against Pakistani leader Tehreek-i-Insaf, 70, has now risen to over 140 after he was ousted as Pakistan’s prime minister in April last year.

Khan’s cases are primarily related to terrorism, inciting the public to violence, arson, blasphemy, attempted murder, bribery and fraud.

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has registered a new case against Khan.

Khan’s sister Uzma Khan, her husband and former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar were also warned.

“Khan and other suspects are accused of buying 5,261 kanals of expensive land in Layyah district of Punjab at low price. They bought the land at PKR 13 crore against the real price of PKR 6 billion (600 crore ),” ACE said.

ACE said the suspect, using political influence, had “snatched” land from 500 canals from local people who had lived there for many years.

According to ACE, a raid was carried out on Sunday to arrest Uzma and her husband in the Zaman Park area of ​​Lahore, but they managed to flee.

He said the prime suspect in the case is Uzma as the land (over 5,000 acres) is in his name.

Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a plot led by the United States targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia. , China and Afghanistan.

