Imran Khan says his disregard for US politics led to his overthrow





The former Pakistani prime minister accuses the United States of orchestrating a plot against his nation that ultimately led to the overthrow of his democratically elected government.

In this March 16, 2020 file photo, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan gives an interview to The Associated Press in Islamabad, Pakistan (AP)

Pakistan’s most popular politician and former prime minister, Imran Khan, accused the West of adopting double standards in an exclusive interview for Newsweek which was published on Saturday. He said his disregard for American politics was what led to the overthrow of his government and consequently his expulsion from office the previous year.

The former prime minister said Americans disapproved of his independent foreign policy and his visit to Russia, which gave the country’s domestic political forces an opportunity to influence Washington and portray it as an American enemy.

The United States “wanted us, through the United Nations, to condemn Russia,” said Khan, who explained that his government had reached a deal to import “cheap oil” and wheat from Moscow.

“If we condemn them now, what about the impact it’s going to have on our population?”

Khan added that after a meeting in early March 2022 between Pakistani and American diplomats, he was told that if he was not removed as prime minister, there would be “consequences”.

“The next day there are the no confidence tables in the National Assembly,” Khan said. “And before that, we see that the American embassy is meeting with our parliamentarians, our backbenchers.” He added that he was “perplexed” as to why the United States would “oppose a deal”.

He further stated that he has written documents attesting to the fact that the United States is orchestrating a “conspiracy” to overthrow him in regime change.

“The United States came in thinking I’m an anti-American,” he said, adding that for some reason, “if you don’t agree with foreign policy American, you become anti-American”.

After being removed from office last April following a no-confidence vote in parliament, Khan, who promotes what he calls his own brand of non-aligned politics in foreign affairs, is mostly confined to his mansion in Lahore.

Although he has been charged with a number of offenses since Shahbaz Sharif took office as Pakistan’s prime minister, he has been spared jail time.

Read: Imran Khan secures bail renewal for dozens of cases until June 19

Various offences, including murder and terrorism, have been charged against him.

He has always defended his innocence and claimed that the Sharif administration and the country’s powerful armed forces are engaged in a coordinated effort to delegitimize him by dismantling his party and preventing the PTI from participating in the upcoming elections in October.

Khan claimed that in defense of their wrongful removal, General Asim Munir and former army chief Qamar Javad Bajwa claimed he was “dangerous”.

“He claimed that I was dangerous for Pakistan. And they also gave other reasons.”

The future of democracy in Pakistan was Khan’s main concern, as he said.

“I’m not really worried about my own fate, because that’s secondary. The main thing is the future of Pakistan, which worries me. Because I’m really worried now that this path we’re on, there is nothing but darkness before us, because apart from everything else, our whole democracy is being dismantled.

