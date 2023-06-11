The world has left Boris Johnson, says Grant Shapps amid party turmoil





Mr Johnson shocked his party by announcing his immediate departure and resignation from his seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Despite former prime ministers’ attack on the privileges committee and his forthcoming report on Partygate, Mr Shapps told Sky News Mr Johnson had every right to remain as an MP but his decision was to step down . The Energy Secretary added: I enjoyed working with him as Prime Minister, but the world has moved on. It was he who withdrew from the current political scene, presenting himself as a deputy. Learn more In his resignation on Friday, Mr Johnson claimed a House of Commons inquiry was determined to find him guilty of Partygate. He then said there had been a witch hunt among some Tory MPs who saw his impeachment as a necessary first step to overturning Brexit before saying he was sad to leave Parliament for the time being. Asked if he agreed with Sir Jake Berry, an ally of the former Prime Minister, that the “establishment” was in charge rather than the voters, Mr Shapps replied: No, in the end, Boris had every right to remain an MP. He decided to step down and a few other colleagues, all of whom I worked with and Boris in particular, I enjoyed working with him as Prime Minister. But… the world has moved on. It was he who withdrew from the current political scene, presenting himself as a deputy. We have great leadership in place in No 10 with Rishi Sunak. Mr Johnson’s former Downing Street communications director Guto Harri has said he now expects his former boss to lick his wounds and that the resignations are not part of an elaborate plot to somehow to destabilize and overthrow Mr. Sunak.

