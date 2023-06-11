Foreign powers, Imran Khan and his foreign relations





By Shazia Anwer Cheema

The Brookings Institution is a nonprofit public policy organization based in Washington, DC and this think tank is considered one of the informal architects of the future foreign policy of the United States Department of State. He played a very important role in the past in the wars carried out by the United States, either by finding reasons, or by examining the reasons justifying American adventurism.

Without directly advertising, he promotes American concepts of the greater good, enduring freedoms, fostering democracy, the rule of law, the supremacy of the constitution, free speech and global democracy, so he keeps an eye on a country where the rulers aren’t treating their pubes well enough. It had been in the recent past Iraq, Iran and the former rulers of Ukraine.

In one of the articles published on May 26, 2023 at the Brookings Institution, titled Pakistan’s still troubled democracy is on the brink, the writer once again urged Pakistan’s international friends to help Pakistan’s leadership to agree on a roadmap to achieve this goal.

The author is of the view that the Biden administration should stand in favor of Pakistan’s democracy, rule of law and the supremacy of its constitution, which the author believes are currently under threat.

The writer also urged the Biden administration to explicitly speak out against violations of the country’s rule of law and constitution, particularly against the idea that civilians can be tried by military tribunals in the country and in favor free, fair and timely elections. in Pakistan this year.

Such documents can be found in several places produced by major US think tanks and media that have long worked closely with the State Department. The exceptionally proactive role of the neoconservative Zalmay Khalilzad in support of former Prime Minister Imran Khan may also feature in such material available on social media or electronic journalism.

Interestingly, a number of foreigners whose services were hired by the establishment in the past for certain assignments are now alongside Imran Khan and the majority of them are from the United States, United Kingdom , Trikiye and Canada.

One wonders how the American bureaucracy could support Imran Khan, who in the past has brought charges of his removal from power against the United States (although he was expelled from the National Assembly of Pakistan by a vote of no confidence against him). Khan, after launching a public campaign against the United States over the cipher fiasco, withdrew all charges against the United States and then began blaming the Pakistani military for his deportation.

Answering this question is not difficult indeed by referring to the American linguist Noam Chomsky who believes that anti-Americanism is a propaganda term intended to stifle and close debate on any significant issue related to American foreign policy. . If your views are considered unacceptable in what they advocate, you immediately become anti-American and your views are removed from the free market of ideas. This is what Imran did in 2022 and almost all right wing parties have been doing it for a long time in Pakistan. Having huge US funding for the Afghan Jihad, even Jamaat-i-Islami, and JUI had made these accusations against the US for materializing anti-American sentiments into electoral power.

Khans’ protests brought the country to a successful halt, causing a delay in the launch of CPEC until 2015, when the project was launched without a big ceremony planned in advance, and the Chinese president was expected to join the ceremony.

Interestingly, Imran Khan had a wonderful relationship with President Donald Trump and he called his visit to America and his meeting with President Trump one of the greatest successes of his life. He brought several American citizens to Pakistan and placed them in strategic positions like Governor and Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan and even as National Security Advisor or what is also known as Advisor to the Prime national security minister. His sit-in outside parliament in 2014 led to the postponement of Chinese President Xi Ping’s visit and also placed the chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a person whose entire family (if not not) including his brothers, children, and wife are US citizens and have their multi-million dollar businesses in the United States.

CPEC had all but been shut down during Imrans’ tenure as prime minister, and his top federal ministers had accused Chinese companies of bribery in CPEC projects. Additionally, 12 members of his federal cabinet were US citizens and 16 members of the KPK and Punjab provincial cabinets of the PTI regime were US citizens. In all these circumstances, in March 2022 he blamed the United States for maneuvering his departure from the Prime Minister’s office, this phase did not last long and he changed his position in November 2022 and declared that he did not had no problem with the United States and in fact the Pakistani military conspired against him although fellow party leaders and the pro-PTI media blamed the United States, calling on Washington to plan regime change.

Consequently, he used genetic anti-Americanism and attempted to win the title of Che Guevara of Pakistan and his popular slogan Absolutely Not in the United States became his main political publicity tool. Now he has hired two US lobbying firms and several US politicians are issuing statements in his favor. In May 2023, his leaked audio appeared on social media in which he asked a US congresswoman to lobby for him and use his contacts to close the corruption cases he faces in his home country. .

If anyone skims the style of Western media reporting during Imran Khan’s 2014 campaign against the then PMLN government, one can find blatant support for Imran Khan in the foreign media that stifled the country by protest marches and credible foreign media reported around 50,000 of the protesters, led by an opposition politician and a Canadian-based cleric, had staged demonstrations in Islamabad, although local media headquartered in Islamabad knew that the number of demonstrators during the 126 days of a sit-in in front of the parliament had never exceeded the figure of three to five thousand per day.

Foreign media have more resources and skills than local Pakistani media, but the reporting style of foreign media was obviously one-sided during the four-month sit-in. No one in the foreign media has spoken about the claims of election rigging and election reforms being just a red herring and what made Imran Khan suddenly do a U-turn was the launch of the CPEC which started everything against the government which launched the CPEC as a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Khans’ protests brought the country to a successful halt, causing a delay in the launch of CPEC until 2015, when the project was launched without any big ceremony planned in advance, and the Chinese president was to join in ceremony.

I believe that the rise of Imran Khan is directly or indirectly linked to the CPEC project. PTI may call it a conspiracy theory, but it doesn’t seem groundless. On February 18, 2013, Pakistan awarded a contract for the construction and operation of Gwadar Port to a Chinese state-owned enterprise and everyone knew it was the first step in connecting China to the warm waters of the ‘Indo-Pacific via the already available Karakoram Highway (KKH). In May 2013, general elections were held in Pakistan and the PTI managed to win seats to secure the government in KPK province, which is the main artery connecting KKH to the port of Gwadar. The PTI, which never won more than eight seats in the National Assembly, suddenly became the third party by winning 35 seats in the National Assembly and completely wiped out the province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Today, he has become one of the main players in the Pakistani political system and, only a year later, he tried to stop the CPEC project, but failed. However, after seizing power in KPK, Punjab and Center after the 2018 general elections, CPEC became the news of the past until it was eliminated and the multi-party government seized power and revived CPEC projects.

This theory is so sensitive that even the establishment does not encourage this because everyone knows that the military establishment was behind the launch of Imran Khan and the withdrawal of the PMLN was the establishment’s long-standing desire military. Therefore, shutting down CPEC and placing a retired general whose all business interests are in the United States could be linked to the Pakistani military and that is the reason why everyone is reluctant to talk about it. Even PMLN sources claimed in 2014 that in September 2014, the Government of Pakistan contacted the Canadian Embassy in Islamabad to complain that Dr. Tahirul Qadari, a Canadian citizen, was involved in the destabilization of Pakistan and that the Canadian government should take action against its citizen for undermining the state. from Pakistan. According to government sources at the time, the Canadian Embassy refused to intervene and regretted taking action against its citizen. Sources said the Canadian Embassy’s response was shocking to Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif but there was nothing he could do.

Whether or not Imran Khan works for foreign powers is a debatable allegation, but one thing is clear, Western media and think tanks mostly favor him since he successfully shut down CPEC in 2014. Interestingly, about nine of his supporters who were arrested for attacking military buildings on May 9 are dual nationals with the nationality of Western countries.

Note: Writer Shazia Anwer Cheema is an author, columnist and foreign affairs expert who writes for national and international media. She is a doctoral student and researcher in semiotics and philosophy of communication at Charles University in Prague. She can be reached at: Twitter @ShaziaAnwerCh Email: [email protected]

