Inappropriate Jokowi promotes all his children in politics









This was conveyed by the initiator of the Statesmen’s Forum, Sri Eko Sriyanto Galgendu after a discussion of the Statesmen’s Forum on National Leadership Criteria at the Satriamandala Museum, Jakarta on Sunday (11/6). Eko said he was worried about Jokowi at the end of his term. Where, Jokowi seems chained to leave a legacy or inheritance.



“This is the national capital. Secondly, he is also in chains because he wants to place his children to take political positions in Indonesia,” Eko told reporters outside Balairung Pahlawan Hall, Satriamandala Museum on Sunday afternoon ( 11/6). As a Javanese, indeed as a leader, Jekas Eko, there is an ethic when the children of a president get involved in politics. “Maybe some people also know that if he was still president, his son would run for mayor, now he wants to be governor, or his son-in-law, even Kaesang also wants to be regent, I think I personally think that’s is inappropriate,” Eko said. Eko, who claims to have been close to President Jokowi, believes Gibran and Kaesang never slept on a mat. This means that Jokowi’s two children have never experienced difficult living conditions. According to Eko, to become a leader, the requirements are not only to have a broad mind, but to have a big soul, patience and embrace all parties. “I see, how come I don’t feel good if Pak Jokowi advances almost all of his son and son-in-law’s mandates to go into politics, and now maybe he wants to become governor,” explained Eko. Because of this, Eko asked Gibran to stay focused on becoming mayor of Solo, Jokowi’s son-in-law, Bobby Nasution, to stay focused on his candidacy for mayor of Medan. “Kaesang, don’t get into politics first. I know why they didn’t really like politics before,” Eko concluded. Find reliable news from the political news agency RMOL at Google News.

