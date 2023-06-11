Emin Bey, a young queer Turk who translated the Koran

Raised in a very conservative Turkish family, Emin always knew he was homosexual. Today, the student is trying to (re)concile all his identities in a country where LGBT+ people are now targeted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

From our Special Envoy Istanbul,

Mr. Emin Bey arrives rubbing his arms: Since the first round, I have like a kind of deczmahe slips. two days before, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been re-elected for five years as head of Turkey. The dashing young man, wearing a plain black t-shirt and trendy gray jeans, arranged to meet us in the café where he teaches Ottoman lessons, tucked away on the floor of a building in an alley near Istiklal. One of these places srs for the Istanbul LGBT+ community.

Despite the darkening horizon for lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders in Turkey, Emin, 27, displays the relaxed and openness of his generation: on his Twitter account, flocked with the rainbow flag, symbol LGBT +, his student status master’s degree in Ottoman literature alongside that of his serology. He is also described as quran translator contraction of queer and Koran. For some years he has been blogging on which he has translated three suras from the sacred book under the title The Quran translated by a queer ex-Muslim .

They know I’m like that

Voluble, the young man unfolds his story with simplicity. But his speech was not always so free. Originally from Konya, one of the most conservative cities in Turkey, once known as the citadel of Islam, Emin grew up in a Muslim family that he compares to the Hasidics, this ultra-Orthodox Jewish community featured in the series Unorthodox. My mother is a woman who wears the chador and my father is one of the men who lead the prayers in the mosque.he expands.

However, he continues, I do not consider that I had a difficult childhood and I am not someone who broke up with his family. I don’t hide my identity from them. They know I’m like that, but they see that as a test from God for them.. His childhood and adolescence were not easy, however. 5 years old, he remembers, he was already sensitive to the beauty of men And mad of this little neighbor of a year his year. In college and high school, he is the target of harassment. We laugh at his way of speaking, we compare him to Zeki Mren, named after this Turkish singer from the 1970s and 1980s, known for his extravagant outfits. It can be said that she was one of the first Turkish drag queensspecifies the young man. One day, on the school bus, he receives a punch.

I felt very alone, I had no friends. Guilt gnaws at him. At home, there is no TV, but the teenager has found a prayer to save himself from homosexuality. So every day, he locks himself in his room and he prays. It is the american series Queer as Folkwhich will offer him a window on the world. A revelation: not only did he discover the pleasure of seeing two men kissing on screen. But above all, he realizes that homosexuality is sometimes seen in broad daylight. Before that, I thought that all children like me if there were others! were condemned to stay locked up in their homes and pray in tears for a change.

Men, the Koran and the Ottoman

A waiter comes to sit at a table near us. Her boyfriend. He takes Ottoman lessons. They met on a dating app. At first it was only sexual, but then it became a bit more cultural. he jokes. They have been together for a year and live under the same roof.

It was only when he arrived in Istanbul for his studies that Emin saw his first stories. He participated in the LGBTI club at his university before it was closed down by management. He discovers secret gay parties, clubs and bars, and begins sapphire.

It is this year that Emin makes his to go out his mother on his birthday. My mother told me that no matter what happened in life, she would always love me. But she still cried a little, says the young man. She made a kind of prayer asking that Allah help me find the right path and that I do not adopt a lifestyle that compromises my salvation. She also made me promise never to stop believing in Allah. I promised her but it didn’t go like that he smiled.

Emin summarizes with a smile, his expressive eyes: I was expected to feel love for an Allah I couldn’t see, but I preferred to love men I could see in the flesh. He does not stop being passionate about the Koran. What interests me is to understand the time when it was written. J experiences the same pleasure as watching men.

His other passion is the Ottoman or ancient Turkish, theofficial language of the Ottoman Empire until 1923. A kind of Phthicismhe says. I walk in the Ottoman cemeteries to read the tombstoneshe explains. His anti-Kmalist family taught him to read and write the language of the Empire, a form of Arabic characters, abandoned under Atatrk, who imposed the Latin alphabet. Which often leads anti-Kmalists to say that the Turks became ignorant overnight, because they no longer had access to 600 years of Ottoman history. He shows us a video he shared on Twitter: we see his hand, adorned with nail polish, deciphering an inscription. Someone retweeted me saying: “While the pro-AKP mourns the fact that their children cannot read the Ottoman, a pro-CHP [parti de lopposition, NDLR], gay and lac, is able to read ottoman.” This retweet got nearly 30,000 likes. But it also upset a lot of radical Islamists. would break them for me.

Istanbul has become hell for queers

When he arrived in Istanbul in 2015, before the failed coup, the city was more freehe remembers. I remember that while walking on Istiklal, I had seen trans women for the first time. Today, he explains, they have been pushed further. Nine years later, I consider Istanbul hell for a queer person. The elections, for us, were a last hope.

He did not listen to the victory speech during which Recep Tayyip Erdogan booed the LGBT, but he would like to remind him of his remarks in 2002 when he assured that the rights of sexual minorities had to be guaranteed. A speech that is not innocent. Imagine you have a homophobic father with a gay child. It is obvious that there can be no family peace. Tayyip Erdogan is also the commander of a large army and last year during the Pride, more than 300 people were arrested and more than a hundred suffered police violence. If Tayyip Erdogan was not homophobic, if he expressed himself with moderation on these subjects, of course we would not suffer this violence, we would not be here.

Ok sir, Emin has fear . Fear that a party considered radical Islamist, Hda Par – the political showcase of Turkish Hezbollah – is now in Parliament. It warns the European Union against the temptations of compromise. Leaving, he thinks about it, like many LGBT +. He has had his passport made and plans to apply for a doctorate in several foreign countries. I can’t imagine living in a country where I couldn’t read the tombstones in Ottoman, because I’m queer.

