Ramaphosa briefs Xi Jinping and Clive Barker

Ramaphosa briefs Xi Jinping on African leaders’ peace mission to Ukraine and Russia
President Cyril Ramaphosa briefed Chinese President Xi Jinping on African leaders’ peace mission to Ukraine and Russia as he grapples with a diplomatic conundrum of changing the venue of the upcoming Brics summit to avoid having to execute an international arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Putin, accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine.
African leaders seeking to broker peace in the war in Ukraine are expected to launch their mission in mid-June, a presidential statement said on Tuesday.
Ramaphosa said last month that Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had each agreed to receive a six-member African peace team.
Clive Barker will be remembered for uniting South Africans Safa
In football news, the South African Football Association (SAFA) says the late Clive Barker will be remembered by South Africans for his role in bringing a nation together.
Barker, 78, died on Saturday after fighting a courageous battle with Lewy body dementia (LBD)
The award-winning coach led South Africa’s senior men’s national team, also known as Bafana Bafana, to the Africa Cup of Nations title in 1996, and also spearheaded the the country’s first appearance at the FIFA World Cup in France in 1998.
safa expressed his gratitude to the medical professionals who have cared for Barker over the past six months.
Parliament will publish an announcement for the new Public Protector next week
Less than six months from the expiry of the mandate of lawyer Busisiwe Mkhwebanes, Parliament is preparing to appoint a new Public Protector.
Starting next week, the ad hoc committee tasked with finding Mkhwebanes’ replacement is expected to publish an announcement calling for nominations from the public and applications from eligible candidates.
The committee, which consists of 11 voting and 14 non-voting members, met this week and is expected to work during the National Assembly’s constituency period from June 18 to August 31.
AKA killers known to police as government prepared to oppose Dr Nandipha’s appeal
The suspects behind the murder of Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, may soon be arrested.
That’s according to National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.
Speaking at the launch of Operation Shanela in the North West on Friday, Masemola told the media that police would soon make a breakthrough in the killing of the deceased musicians.
We know who we’re looking for, just round them all up. We know exactly who we’re looking for, I can assure you, we know where we’re going, he said.
Eskom accepts its fate after the Treasury refuses the exemption on unnecessary expenditure
Struggling parastatal Eskom has come to terms with its fate after the Treasury denied it an exemption from disclosing irregular, wasteful and unnecessary expenditure in its annual financial statements.
On Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana issued a statement saying he had refused the request.
The minister is of the view that Eskom needs to do more operationally to reduce the scale of fraud and corruption before such an exemption can be considered,” the statement read.
In April, Godongwana granted the request to the parastatal, but reversed its decision following public outcry.
Cops ready to face Comrades Marathon
The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), General Fannie Masemola, wished good luck to the officers taking part in the Comrades’ Marathon.
At least two hundred police officers, men and women, will participate in the 96th Descent Comrades Marathon from Pietermaritzburg to Durban in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Of the 200 runners who will participate in the marathon dubbed the ultimate human race, 170 of them are men, while 30 are policewomen.
Masemola said the majority of the officers have taken part in the race before and only 26 of them are novice runners.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
