National Training Conclave: Prime Minister Modi stresses importance of building people’s trust in government
National training conclave: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that it is the responsibility of all government employees to build people’s trust in the government system, while stressing the importance of capacity building, ending work in silos and improving service delivery. He made the remarks after the inauguration of the first-ever National Training Conclave at the International Exhibition and Convention Center at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.
The Prime Minister stressed the importance of service orientation of government work, ownership in achieving the aspirations of ordinary people, the need to break the hierarchy and use the experience of each person in an organization, the importance of popular participation (“Jan Bhagidari”), and the zeal to improve and innovate the system, among others.
Training modules should be oriented and developed in such a way that these aspects are instilled in government officials, he said, adding that training should also inculcate a whole-of-government approach and that every effort should be made to develop the leadership potential.
While referring to his experience as Chief Minister of Gujarat and later as Prime Minister, Modi pointed out that the government has never lacked talented, dedicated and committed civil servants.
“Just as the military has built itself impeccable credibility in the eyes of the people, it is the responsibility of all government employees to further build the people’s trust in the government system,” he said.
Modi’s speech was filled with numerous anecdotes and stories emanating from his rich political and administrative experience, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
“He also said that the old approach of viewing posting to training institutions as a punishment was changing. Training institutes are one of the most important places as they train employees working for government for decades,” the prime minister said.
According to the statement, Prime Minister Modi, in his remarks, spoke of vertical and horizontal silos and chains of hierarchy, and urged officials to overcome them to seek out those with experience, regardless of the hierarchy.
He also pointed out that the training should inculcate the importance of the “Jan Bhagidari” spirit in every government employee. He attributed the success of the Swachh Bharat mission, the Aspirational Districts program, Amrit Sarovar and India’s substantial share of digital payments globally to people’s participation.
The Prime Minister said that the training is for employees at all levels and for everyone, and in this sense, the iGOT Karmayogi platform has established a level playing field as it provides everyone with training opportunities . He said iGOT Karmayogi’s registration surpassing the 10 lakh user base mark shows that people in the system are eager to learn.
“The Karmayogi mission seeks to improve the orientation, mindset and approach of government personnel so that they feel contented and happy and as a by-product of this improvement, the governance system improves. improves organically,” Modi said.
He wished all conclave participants the best for the day-long deliberations and suggested that they come up with concrete contributions that will help improve the formation infrastructure in the country.
Modi also suggested creating an institutional mechanism to hold the conclave at regular intervals.
“I attended the National Training Conclave today, as part of our efforts to learn and serve better. Stressed the importance of building capacity, breaking down silos and improving service delivery. services,” Modi tweeted after the event.
“We will continue to turn challenges into opportunities for a new India,” Modi said.
