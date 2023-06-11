Nigel Farage says Boris Johnson could help create a new political party





The prominent Leave campaigner, appearing on the BBC on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg’s show, added that the gap for another uprising is actually bigger than it was 10 years ago. It comes after Mr Johnson sensationally left Westminster on Friday as he launched a fierce attack on the Commons Privileges Committee inquiry into whether he had misled MPs with his party-hosting assurances in Downing Street during coronavirus lockdowns. Mr Farage said: I think this is the end of Boris Johnson in the Conservative Party. I think all this talk about oh go get that seat or that seat, well wait he practically just gave Uxbridge to Labor there’s no way he’s getting a seat, if he wants really being in politics, he will have to be part of some sort of center-right realignment. We were talking about it years ago, the referendum stopped it, now the Ukip insurgency was getting to such a level that there was really talk about it, and is Johnson someone who would be part of a new attempt to break the mold of British politics, or would he rather be on the after-dinner speech circuit? I’m watching reform and, you know, I’m not actively involved in it right now, but I think the gap for another insurrection is actually bigger than it was 10 years ago. Mr Farage was asked if any Tory MPs had come into contact who might be interested in a gap in the political market. He said: More than before, I think there are quite a few Tory MPs at the moment who know they are going to lose their seat, the Red Wallers know they are going to lose their seat because they are running in as conservatives, and if there was a centre-right rally, where the gap is, I think many would. When asked how much, he replied: Potentially, potentially, double digits wouldn’t be hard to tell. I think it must be more than me, you know? You can have a person leading a party in a European election or something like that. A general election requires you to have a range of talents. I don’t know what’s going to happen, I don’t know what Boris Johnson is going to do, but I see a bigger gap for the insurgency today than before. Then, when former Tory leader Michael Howard was asked if he believed Mr Farage that there would be some sort of new team coming, he said Nigel was messing around, which he does very, Alright.

