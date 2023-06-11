Reviews | Trump’s indictment is as much about politics as it is about law





This crude comparison can be very misleading, however, because as any former prosecutor will tell you, the sentencing process following a criminal conviction is meant to be both highly fact-based and guided by convictions in comparable cases, in the as long as they exist. Many lawyers and experienced legal observers doubted that Trump would actually face jail time if convicted in Manhattan, due to the unusual nature of the charges, Trump’s unique status as a defendant and the relatively lenient treatment. white people in New York. -charged collars.

This suggests that Trump should be far more concerned about the federal charges, and he undoubtedly is, but he has a powerful tool he is currently striving for: re-election.

If Trump is re-elected president, there is no doubt that he would forgive himself, regardless of the progress of the prosecution at this point. He could also order his attorney general to dismiss any pending criminal cases and close any open investigations that could ensnare him or his associates. This could possibly be accomplished even if Trump doesn’t have a Senate-confirmed attorney general because he could fire any acting attorney general until he finds someone who will do what he wants. .

All of this means that Trump’s federal prosecution is inextricably linked to the national political process, and the text of the indictment makes it clear that the special counsel and his team are keenly aware of the public importance of their work. This is no doubt why they chose to use what prosecutors call a talking indictment which contains far more detail than is strictly legally necessary and which appears designed to send a message to the American public. on the seriousness of Trump’s alleged conduct. During his brief public appearance on Friday afternoon, Smith said the same when he encouraged everyone to read it in full to understand the extent and seriousness of the alleged crimes.

For starters, the indictment contains a long series of factual allegations that seem intended to demonstrate how Trump’s irresponsible handling of documents was complete with images of boxes of classified documents stored in a bathroom and at how elaborate his efforts to impede federal investigators were.

The charges are 31 counts relating to Trump’s alleged willful withholding of national defense information, with each count related to a specific document. That alone seems to reflect a prosecution strategy designed to place the importance of the material Trump withheld at the center of the case and public discourse. (There were probably simpler and frankly more lenient ways to indict the case, but Smith and his colleagues don’t seem to have been interested in being lenient with Trump.)

The description of these 31 documents in the indictment also includes the classification designations on the documents, which in almost all cases were Secret or Top Secret. The only exception is a frowning item that is described as an unmarked item and [u]dated document relating to United States military contingency planning. Descriptions of other documents include references to material from intelligence briefings and military activities and capabilities of foreign countries. The purpose of all these details seems, at least in part, to be aimed directly at efforts by Trump and his allies to downplay the sensitivity of material he has kept and repeatedly refused to return to government.

In short, the indictment is both a critical and historic legal document as well as a document with a visible public message, designed to communicate to Americans how seriously prosecutors take the alleged conduct and how seriously their view of the situation is different from that of Trump and his political allies claim that Trump is being persecuted by his political opponents.

Latest news on Trump’s indictment

Previous slide Next slide

There is no way to completely separate the politics from the law as the case progresses. The best and simplest of Trump’s defenses is to keep running for re-election and win. Even setting a trial date, a relatively straightforward matter in a typical criminal case, will be complicated by the political calendar as long as Trump remains in the race.

There’s another reason why this lawsuit is unlike any other, and that’s because as a former president and current presidential candidate, Trump has a truly unique ability to affect the proceedings through his public comments. (provided the presiding judge or his attorneys do so). not get him to stop talking about the case, which seems unlikely). There is virtually no way to insulate a jury from these statements, and all Trump has to do is persuade a person who ends up on the jury that the case is illegitimate and that person can then hang the jury. , which would result in a mistrial and a major political mess for the Justice Department.

The intense coverage of Trump’s legal struggles in recent years may have made last week’s indictment inevitable for many people, but an indictment is only the start of a criminal prosecution process that can take many twists and turns in an unusual case. This one is about as unusual as it gets along in just about every dimension imaginable. As damning as the allegations in the indictment seem, we are far from the end of this process, which will now be a central issue in the 2024 campaign. Trump, in a very real sense, is running for his life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/06/11/trump-indictment-president-00101406 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos