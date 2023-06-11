China has used Cuba as a spy base since at least 2019, the White House said after learning last week that the two countries had reached an agreement to build a spy base on the island. The Wall Street Journal, citing senior US officials, reported that China planned to pay Cuba billions of dollars in exchange for the spy base. Chinese President Xi Jinping (AFP)

The report was initially dismissed by the White House, but later said, “This is an ongoing issue and not a new development”, although the arrangement as described in the report is not consistent with our understanding.

When Joe Biden took office in January 2021, he was briefed on China’s efforts to expand its global military and intelligence presence, the statement said, adding that the PRC [Peoples Republic of China] upgraded its intelligence gathering facilities in Cuba in 2019. This is well documented in the intelligence file.

The Chinese government will continue to try to strengthen its presence in Cuba, and we will continue to work to disrupt it. We believe the PRC is not quite where they hoped to be,” he added.

The White House also claimed that the United States had taken diplomatic and other measures to slow down the Chinese government in Cuba. The WSJ report had claimed that the spy stations would allow Xi Jinping to gather electronic communications from the southeastern United States, which is home to many US military bases.

China responded by saying the United States was spreading rumors and slander calling Washington the most powerful hacker empire in the world.

As we all know, spreading rumors and slander is a common tactic in the United States. The United States is also the most powerful hacker empire in the world, and also a real major surveillance nation, said Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.