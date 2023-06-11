Fruits from Turkey will flood the markets due to another collapse of the Turkish lira • EastFruit





By, probably, a complete coincidence, immediately after the end of the presidential elections in Turkey won by incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish currency suffered another collapse. According to EastFruit analysts, this will have a huge impact on the fruit and vegetable trade of the entire region: Central Asia, Caucasus, Eastern Europe, Middle East and even the European Union. Since the end of the elections, the value of the Turkish lira against the US dollar has already fallen by 14% and the downward trend continues. Interestingly, exactly two years ago, one dollar was worth 8.67 Turkish liras, and today it is already worth 23.37 liras. Thus, in two years, the Turkish currency has already lost 2.7 times in value. A depreciation of the local currency always stimulates exports and strongly limits the possibilities of imports. In the first 4 months of 2023, Turkey’s fruit and vegetable exports increased by 10%, and this at a time when the exchange rate was kept at a stable level. After its devaluation, a new cycle of growth in the volume of exports of fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as dried fruits and nuts of Turkish origin, should be expected. Turkey is the largest exporter of fresh fruits and vegetables in the region, and its annual vegetable and fruit export earnings exceed $6 billion per year. In Europe, only the Netherlands exports more than Turkey. In the Middle East, Turkey’s closest competitor can be considered Morocco, which exports almost half of the products than Turkey. In addition, Turkey’s fruit and vegetable export volume is twice that of Egypt’s. Therefore, without a doubt, the influence of Turkey on the trade of vegetables, fruits and nuts in our region is enormous. Also read: Turkish hazelnut market is in a difficult situation given the economic difficulties and increased competition In 2022, the volume of Turkish fruit and vegetable exports slightly decreased, but this was mainly due to the low yield of hazelnuts, the main Turkish fruit and vegetable export category, and the lower level of demand for vegetables. and Turkish fruits in Ukraine and Russia caused by the Russian invasion on the sovereign territory of Ukraine. For most other items, Trkiye still posted an increase in export shipments. The turkey positions whose exports could increase sharply after the recent devaluation are greenhouse tomatoes and cucumbers, cherries, apricots, peaches, nectarines, plums, dried fruits and watermelons. So far, Turkey has banned exports of onions and potatoes, but if the ban is lifted in the coming days, these products will also be actively exported. The devaluation will also cause problems for Turkey’s fruit and vegetable sector. The cost of imported seeds, fertilizers, plant protection products, machinery and equipment will rise sharply, although much of this is indeed produced locally. This can lead to deterioration of the quality parameters of the grown products, however, at the start of the harvest of a new fruit crop, Turkey is likely to further increase exports of apples, lemons, tangerines, hazelnuts, almonds, avocados and several others fruits and vegetables under normal weather conditions. We may even see the first major exports of Turkish bananas, as Turkish banana production is booming. Of course, the devaluation is very bad news for local consumers. The cost of food and other goods for Turkish consumers will rise, as will poverty levels, limiting domestic demand for expensive goods. Eastern fruits Use of site material is free if there is a direct, search engine-friendly hyperlink to a specific publication on the East-Fruit.com site.

