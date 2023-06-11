India’s stature has grown under PM Modi: Jitendra





Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Saturday that the start-up movement promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now reaching all parts of India including B-cities and the second day “Young Start- up Conclave” in Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir offers an opportunity to explore new avenues for the industry as well as entrepreneurs in the region. Dr Singh, at the two-day inauguration of the ‘Young Start-up Conclave’ in Udhampur, said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir has top priority in everything the reason why J&K competes in terms of development with the developed states and UT in India.

Dr Singh said that the year 2023 is significant for many reasons as it is the year that India was able to attain the presidency of G20, this year is celebrated as the International Year of Millet by the UN thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which shows how the stature of India has grown in the world under the current government.

He said start-ups in India have grown 300 times over the past 9 years, from around 350 start-ups before 2014 there was a quantum leap in start-ups to over 90 000 with over 100 unicorns.

Dr Jitendra Singh added that India is not lacking in talent, ability, innovation and creativity among young people but they lack a supportive environment and proper patronage from political leaders provided by Prime Minister Modi.

The aim of Prime Minister Modi’s government over the past 9 years has not only been to create jobs but also to develop entrepreneurship, Dr Jitendra Singh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra “StartUp India, StandUp India” is creating millions of job opportunities for the youth of this country who are gradually stepping out of the mindset of government work and are ready to take the leap and to create new opportunities in niches. sectors, in turn creating dozens of job opportunities.

Director of CSIR-IIIM Jammu, Dr. Zabeer Ahmad called the day historic for Udhampur district which was chosen for this two-day “Startup Conclave”. Dr. Zabeer pointed out, the people of Udhampur district and other nearest districts must visit this ‘Start-up Conclave’ so that they are informed, advised on the benefits of Start-ups which are driving the economic growth.

