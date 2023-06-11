Trump’s indictment is ‘very, very damning’, says his former attorney general





Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump applauds as he attends the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in Greensboro, North Carolina, U.S., June 10, 2023.

Megan Varner | Reuters

After a 37-count criminal indictment against Donald Trump was uncovered on Friday, former Trump attorney general Bill Barr said there were problems ahead for the 2024 Republican presidential hopeful. .

“If even half of that is true, then it’s toast,” Barr told “Fox News Sunday.” “It’s a very detailed indictment, and it’s very, very damning. And this idea of ​​portraying Trump as a victim here, a victim of a witch hunt, is ridiculous.”

The indictment revealed allegations that the former president deliberately kept hundreds of classified government documents at his home in Florida and conspired to prevent their return to US authorities.

The charging document, which was released a day after a grand jury in the U.S. District Court in Miami voted to indict Trump, said the files contained information about the defense and weaponry capabilities of the attackers. United States and foreign countries, US nuclear programs and “the potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack.”

Trump stored these classified documents in cardboard boxes in a ballroom, bathroom, shower and office space, as well as his bedroom and a storage room in his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach. , in Florida, according to the indictment.

Barr said the way Trump stored the documents at Mar-a-Lago would be enough to scare anyone who cares about national security.

“He’s not a victim here,” Barr said. “He was totally wrong to say he had a right to these documents. These documents are among the most sensitive secrets the country has.”

Many Republicans, including presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, rallied behind Trump following the indictment.

Ramaswamy said he would pardon Trump if elected, even before the details of the indictment were released. He told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that after reading the indictment, he is “even more convinced that a pardon is the right answer.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan said Sunday the indictment was “as political as it gets.” The Ohio Republican claimed that Trump had declassified the documents and could handle them as he pleased. CNN’s Dana Bash repeatedly tried to pressure Jordan for evidence that Trump had declassified the documents.

“I take the president’s word for it, and he said he did it,” Jordan said.

But Democratic officials have been less lenient, and Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware said Sunday that “no man is above the law.”

“Former President Trump has no one to blame but himself for being indicted by the federal government,” he told ABC’s “This Week.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/11/trump-indictment-is-very-very-damning-his-former-attorney-general-says.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos