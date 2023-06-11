Eight people have been removed from Boris Johnson’s peerage list, Lords verification body reveals | Political news





The body that reviews House of Lords nominations has confirmed it does not support eight peerages submitted by Boris Johnson. The House of Lords Nominations Committee (Holac) said it ‘would not comment on individuals’, but confirmed it had not backed eight peerage candidates submitted in the resignation honors of the former Prime Minister. Over the weekend, The Sunday Times reported that Mr Johnson believed Mr Sunak had broken his promise to go through with the full honors list – a charge Downing Street has denied. A spokesperson for the independent commission said in a statement: “The House of Lords Nominations Committee has considered the nominations proposed by Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP in accordance with its normal processes. “All nominations made by Mr. Johnson have been received and processed by Holac. Labor accuses PM of losing control “Eight candidates were not supported by the commission. “The commission is advisory to the Prime Minister and is not involved in appointment processes after providing advice. “The commission does not comment on individuals.” The statement came after Grant Shapps, the energy secretary, told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday that Rishi Sunak had not interfered “in any way” with Mr Johnson’s resignation list. “Rishi Sunak has not changed, altered the roster in any way,” he said. Asked if he thought Mr Johnson was not completely through the process, he said the former prime minister ‘sometimes… wouldn’t be into all the details’. Mr Shapps added that there were now ‘different challenges ahead’ and that Downing Street was ‘under new management’. Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





0:16

Dorries speaks to Sky News after his resignation

He said they were “getting to work and getting down to the priorities of this country”. Shapps spoke after Mr Johnson’s shock decision to quit as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip on Friday, triggering a by-election in his constituency – a key target for Labour. The former prime minister announced his decision after receiving the report from the privileges committee into whether he had lied to MPs about the party – something he called ‘kangaroo court’ and “witch hunt”. It happened a few hours later his resignation list had been publishedwith the names of key allies Nadine Dorries, Sir Alok Sharma and Nigel Adams absent. In a move that will create a headache for Mr Sunak, Ms Dorries, the former culture secretary, and Mr Adams, a former minister, have both announced they will step down from their seats, create a triple by-election at a time when the polls are doing poorly for the Conservatives. The message of number 10? Boris Johnson is the man of yesterday Rob Powell Political correspondent @robpowellnews It was delivered in a typically affable manner, but Grant Shapps’ analysis of Boris Johnson’s continued relevance was quietly cutting and threatened to stoke tension within the Tory party. “The world has evolved [Boris Johnson] is the one who retired from the current political scene, he was the right man for his time,” the energy secretary said. Asked if he would welcome a return to Parliament for the former Prime Minister, he was not enthusiastic – and even led the government he once served in, saying Mr Johnson was not “sometimes” not in detail. Mr Shapps also said the party was “under new management”, a line which had previously been used by Sir Keir Starmer to separate his leadership from that of Jeremy Corbyn. In the current tense political climate, an intervention like that of a minister sent by Downing Street during the Sunday morning media tour should not be underestimated. The wider message from Number 10 seems to be that Boris Johnson is yesterday’s man and that Tory politics have moved on. In the short term, there is clearly a risk of further antagonizing Johnson’s allies and causing further instability. But in the longer term, it speaks to a wider hope in government that this bumpy time could lead to Mr Johnson finally leaving center stage with the psychodrama that frequently follows him. In a statement announcing his resignationthe former prime minister said a letter from the privileges committee made it clear ‘they are determined to use the prosecution against me to oust me from parliament’. Mr Shapps said he disagreed with Mr Johnson’s assessment that the committee’s inquiry into the party was a “witch hunt” and an attempt to reverse Brexit. “I think that far from wanting to undo [Brexit]I think we are now in a phase of utilizing the many benefits of this added flexibility,” he said. “What I believe is that it is very important to elect committees, let them do their job,” he added. Mr Johnson’s decision to quit has reopened questions of a renewed civil war within the Conservative Party, with a number of his allies criticizing the privileges committee. Former Conservative Party chairman Sir Jake Berry suggested Mr Johnson had been ‘pushed out’ by the ‘establishment’ and ‘the blob’. Learn more:

The full list of Boris Johnson’s resignation honors

Johnson steps down as MP with immediate effect “You voted for Brexit – the establishment blocked it,” he tweeted. “You voted for Boris Johnson – the establishment kicked him out. ‘Who’s in charge here… The voters or the blob?’ The resignations of Ms Dorries and Mr Adams have raised fears of a rebellion among Mr Johnson’s allies, with his supporters saying two other MPs are on “resignation watch”. However, claims from Mr Johnson’s camp that up to six other MPs were set to quit have so far failed to materialise. Mr Johnson’s former communications director Guto Harri – who was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the honors list – said he did not believe there was a “conspiracy designed to somehow destabilize and overthrow Rishi Sunak”. He said the former prime minister was seizing the opportunity to step back from politics and “heal his wounds, but also seize new opportunities”. Asked if he thought Mr Johnson would stage a political comeback, he added: ‘We can never write him off.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/rishi-sunak-did-not-intervene-in-johnsons-honours-list-cabinet-minister-grant-shapps-insists-12900268 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos