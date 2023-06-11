Politics
China to host first-ever supply chain expo to boost global position amid U.S. “risk reduction”
The first edition of the China International Supply Chain Expo is due to kick off in Beijing on November 28, as the world’s second-largest economy seeks to protect its key role in global manufacturing amid intensified trade restrictions imposed by governments. United States and its allies.
The five-day event, which is themed “Connecting the World for a Shared Future”, aims to “help Chinese companies participate more deeply in the global industrial division of labor” and “promote the construction of supply chains”. resilient global supplies,” said Ren Hongbin, chairman of the state-backed China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), organizer of the expo.
The expo will occupy more than 100,000 square meters (1.08 million square feet) of floor space and showcase five major sectors: smart cars, green agriculture, clean energy, digital technology and a mode of healthy life.
It is expected to attract more than 300 exhibitors, including 30 percent from overseas, according to CCPIT spokesperson Nie Wenhui. US companies form the largest cohort among foreign companies that have already registered for the event, according to a report by state-run media Global Times citing a CCPIT statement.
The event comes as China’s importance as a global supply hub is under threat from the United States “reduce risk” efforts – Washington’s now preferred term to describe its approach to Beijing.
While the White House has repeatedly denied that the United States wants to completely cut trade with China, the idea of reducing interdependence has been floating around since 2018, when the administration of US President Donald Trump imposed trade tariffs. customs on a wide range of Chinese products.
Many of those tariffs remain in place, but the trade war has gradually escalated into a tech war, with Trump adding Huawei Technologies Co to a trade blacklist in 2019, banning the Chinese telecoms equipment giant from buying products and services. to American companies without Washington’s approval. .
US President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in November 2022. Photo: AP Photo/ alt=US President Joe Biden, right, and the Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in November 2022. Photo: AP Photo/>
The administration of Trump’s successor, President Joe Biden, expanded U.S. export controls last October, barring Chinese companies from buying advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
Under pressure from the United States, Washington’s allies have followed with similar restrictions that could further alienate China from the global chip supply chain and hamper its goal of achieving technological self-sufficiency.
From July, Tokyo will require Japanese vendors to obtain licenses before selling 23 types of chip tools to overseas customers. The Netherlands said earlier this year it would introduce export restrictions on semiconductor technology before the summer.
Under US trade restrictions, sales of chipmaking equipment to companies in China fell 23% year on year in the first quarter, while global chip equipment sales rose 9% as countries like the United States ramped up domestic semiconductor production, according to the latest data from SEMI, a global industry association.
Rising geopolitical tensions, along with rising labor costs and three years of Covid-19 restrictions in China, have also prompted global companies to relocate manufacturing from China to other countries in Asia. , especially India and Vietnam.
Apple cut eight suppliers from mainland China but only added five from the country in its last fiscal year, while its production sites in India were reduced from 11 in 2021 to 14 in 2022, latest iphone maker supplier list showed.
This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP)
