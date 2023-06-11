Justice is hardly blind in the federal case against Donald Trump





Donald Trump’s indictment is a detailed account of his decisions to keep classified documents and implicate others in his alleged refusal to reveal everything he had.

Based on a grand jury search warrant, federal agents raided Mar-a-Lago and the evidence they gathered was bolstered by FBI interviews with aides, employees and even his Trump lawyers.

Weaving texts and emails seized from key moments, prosecutors have created a compelling picture of their case, with Trump’s personality and habits of deception coming through loud and clear in the 49-page charging document.

However, I believe that if federal prosecutors had assembled a grand jury and obtained a search warrant for Joe Bidens’ properties and if FBI agents had sworn in his aides, employees and attorneys, scanned their phones and e- emails and confronted them with evidence to get them to speak, officers allegedly discovered that Biden had knowingly kept classified documents for many years in his homes and offices, including during the four years between his vice presidency and his presidency.

Honest agents, free from political bias on their part or their bosses, could also have discovered that Hunter Biden and other family members and associates had access to the supposedly secret documents and may have used them. to work out their lucrative business plans with foreign officials and companies.

Former President Trump said Saturday he will “never give in” to President Biden’s “Stalinist” tactics, his first comments since the unsealing of a 49-page, 37-count federal indictment of misconduct. management of classified documents. Getty Images Hunter Biden and other family members and associates allegedly had access to supposedly secret documents and may have used them to develop lucrative business plans with foreign officials. Ouzounova/Shutterstock

Instead, a special advocate assigned to the case appears to be about as vigorous as Joe.

I also believe that the Justice Department assembled a grand jury and executed a search warrant at Hillary Clinton’s home and offices in 2013 or 2014 and seized her private computer server, phones and electronics, as well as that her aids devices and interrogated her. attorneys under oath, FBI agents reportedly found several thousand unsecured critical documents that were still in his possession long after he left the State Department.

In fact, more than 2,000 documents deemed classified, top secret or confidential were retrieved from her devices in 2015 and 2016, despite Clinton deleting some 33,000 emails she said were unrelated to the work.

Although the FBI strangely granted her request, then-Director James Comey said Clinton was wrong to use a private server and there was evidence that she and her aides were grossly negligent in their processing of very sensitive and highly classified information.

None of these emails should have been on an unclassified system, Comey said before suddenly changing course and adding: While there is evidence of potential statute violations regarding the handling of classified information , our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor will bring such a case.

Then-FBI Director James Comey said Hillary Clinton was wrong to use a private server and there was evidence that she and her assistants were “grossly negligent in their handling of highly sensitive and highly classified information”.

Comey was off the mark publicly recommending against prosecution, but got away with it, as did Clinton.

It probably didn’t hurt anyone that Attorney General Loretta Lynch worked in the Justice Department under President Bill Clinton and that Bill and Loretta met during the investigation at an airport in Arizona and had had a private conversation about, you know, golf and grandkids.

Account of three candidates

F. Scott Fitzgerald once wrote that the test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposing ideas in mind at the same time, while maintaining the ability to function.

For my money, that perfectly sums up the challenge presented by Trump’s indictment.

While his case will eventually rise or fall on its merits, there is no denying that Trump is being treated much harsher than Biden or Clinton were in very similar circumstances.

All three kept classified documents where and when they shouldn’t have.

Only one is prosecuted.

All three ran for president, but only one had his campaign spied on by the FBI, an action later deemed unwarranted.

And only one was the victim of relentless FBI leaks to the media alleging collusion with a foreign power that helped undermine his presidency, though many of the leaks turned out to be misinformation.

Does it matter that the person subjected to these extreme measures by the government and the media is a Republican, while the other two are Democrats?

Only a fool or a liar would deny the obvious.

Trump’s haters, some of whom call themselves journalists, justify this sordid story of misconduct against him by calling him every vile epithet under the sun.

He had brought him in, they say, and believe he never had the right to be president.

There is no concern about the unprecedented nature of the charges, only jubilation that he is the first former president in American history to be charged with federal crimes.

Many fantasize that he will die in prison.

The New York Times, which never fails to reveal its agenda, moans that the Miami judge in charge of the case was appointed by Trump and showed his favor.

The assumption seems to be that a Biden appointee would be fairer.

Really?

You don’t have to think that Trump is an angel, or even innocent in this case, to believe that there is something very rotten in Washington.

Two standards of justice, open and notorious, do more harm to American democracy than Trump could do in two lifetimes.

Declining trust in government, including the once hallowed FBI, primarily reflects steps Democrats have taken in recent years to gain or retain power.

As Special Prosecutor John Durham recently concluded, there was no reason for the FBI to open a case against the Trumps 2016 campaign, even though it inexplicably delayed or ignored potential investigative avenues against the Clinton family foundation.

And don’t forget that the fake Steele dossier, paid for by the Clinton campaign, helped fuel the FBI’s zeal to corner Trump.

Think about what that means: The Justice Department, aware of the White House Democrat, has meddled in a presidential election with the goal of electing the Democrat and defeating and possibly prosecuting the Republican.

Here we go again.

The federal case against Trump now, even if it meets the standards of the law, cannot be divorced from the recent history of election interference, given that he is the leading GOP contender against Biden.

Five years from now, perhaps a future Durham will look back on these events and write another report about how the ruling party once again armed law enforcement to control an election.

In a brief statement defending the 37 charges against Trump, Special Counsel Jack Smith insisted there was nothing unusual about the case, saying: We have a set of laws in this. country and they apply to everyone.

Special Prosecutor John Durham recently concluded there was no justification for the FBI to open an investigation against Trump, even though he inexplicably delayed or ignored potential investigative avenues against the Clinton family foundation. Reuters

Please save it for civics.

In reality, Biden nominated Attorney General Merrick Garland, who nominated Smith.

Whether he likes it or not, the buck stops on Bidens desk, particularly because Biden made it clear more than a year ago that he wanted Trump prosecuted.

Does anyone really believe it’s just a coincidence that Smith, under the guidance of Garlands, delivered what the boss wanted?

Meanwhile, Biden has a lot of dirty laundry himself, but Garland is protecting him.

Consider the evidence.

The Hunter Biden investigation, now in its fifth year, reeks of patronage, an accusation leveled against it by IRS and FBI whistleblowers.

Evidence of various crimes has been public for years and Joe’s connection is provable.

Nearly three years ago, he was identified as the big guy who was to get a secret 10% cut in a multi-million dollar family deal with Chinese Communists.

These accusations, based on The Posts articles about the contents of Hunters’ abandoned laptop, were censored by Big Tech under the direction of the FBI.

Follow today’s most important news

Stay up to date with the latest news with the evening update.

The Ukrainian $form

Then there is the most recent dimension of Joe’s probable misconduct, the discovery that the FBI has been accused since 2017, and renewed at least twice since by an informant, that he accepted a bribe from $5 million from a Ukrainian businessman.

Reports say Hunter also got $5 million in the same deal, and it appears the money came from the head of Burisma, the corrupt energy company that hired Hunter for its board and paid him millions while Joe was Obama’s right-hand man for Ukraine.

Where is the grand jury on this case?

Where are the subpoenas for Bidens’ bank records and a house search for evidence?

Where is the media storm?

Nowhere is there, because Garland and the FBI sat on Biden’s bribe allegation without confirming or denying it.

We know the allegation only exists because a tipster told Congressional Republicans, who demanded to see the FBI’s report on the informants’ story.

The possibility of Joe Bidens’ guilt has many implications, including the specter that Congress impeached the wrong person in 2019.

House Democrats impeached Trump in a phone call with the Ukrainian president, during which Trump asked for help investigating whether the Bidens had engaged in corrupt acts there. low when Joe was vice president.

It was an unfair and purely partisan impeachment under any circumstances, but even more so if Biden was truly guilty of corruption.

Had it been discovered then, Trump would have won re-election and Biden would be the one to face criminal charges.

